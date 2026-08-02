How to help: City of Spokane creates portal to organize donations for wildfire recovery

As fires devastate Spokane, people across the country are looking for ways to help.

To keep donations away from scams that will not help fire victims, the City of Spokane has created an online portal. Beginning Sunday, donations can be made through the City of Spokane’s H.O.M.E. Starts Here Fund, which has been temporarily designated to support individuals and families affected by the ongoing wildfires.

“Spokane has always stepped up when our neighbors need us most. The destruction caused by these wildfires is heartbreaking, but we also know the strength and resilience of our community. This fund gives people a simple and trusted way to help families as they begin the difficult road to recovery,” Mayor Lisa Brown said in a statement.

The H.O.M.E. Starts Here fund traditionally supports individuals experiencing homelessness but has been established with flexibility to respond to urgent needs during time of crisis. Donations made through the fund will be directed to wildfire relief efforts.

Community members who would like to contribute can make a secure donation online by visiting: https://my.spokanecity.org/donate/.

The city also said the Innovia Foundation is taking donations to help nonprofits and other organizations helping fire victims at innovia.org/wildfire-response/.

In addition, Catholic Charities Eastern Washington is asking people to donate to its disaster response teams at cceasternwa.org.

On social media, the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office warned against would-be scammers hoping to take money from good Samaritans in a time of crisis.

“Please remain vigilant. Looters, thieves and scam artists who seek to profit from our community’s suffering will not be tolerated. Anyone who takes advantage of this tragedy will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” wrote Spokane County prosecutor Preston McCollam.