Colt Emerson delivers walkoff hit to beat Twins after Mariners blow big lead

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

It should have been a day of rest and recovery for closer Andres Muñoz following his first four-out appearance since May of last season.

The Mariners were cruising to what seemed like a comfortable victory thanks to seven scoreless innings from starter George Kirby and six runs of support – highlighted by Cal Raleigh’s three-run homer in the seventh inning. Why would Muñoz need to pitch on Sunday afternoon?

But a bullpen implosion in the eighth inning that included a two-run homer allowed by Eduard Bazardo and a three-run homer served up by Jose A. Ferrer forced Muñoz into a ninth-inning save situation.

When Muñoz gave up a game-tying leadoff homer to Luke Keaschall to start the ninth, the Mariners’ six-run lead was gone and the 41,710 fans in attendance, sat in stunned and silent disbelief.

In a season with more defeats than victories thus far, they seemed poised to provide a a new candidate for “worst loss of the year.”

But Muñoz shrugged off the solo blast and kept the game tied, giving his teammates a chance for the second walk-off victory in as many days.

Rookie Colt Emerson, who has admittedly struggled of late, laced a single past first baseman Royce Lewis and the drawn-in infield, scoring pinch-runner Stuart Fairchild from third in the bottom of the ninth, giving Seattle not only a 7-6 victory on Sunday afternoon, but also a series win over the Twins.

“You see a little bit of everything,” manager Dan Wilson said with relief.

He would’ve preferred to see an ending with a little less drama that didn’t require Emerson’s first walk-off hit in his young MLB career.

After winning just their second series since July 7, they won’t be picky in how they get their series victories. At 55-58, the Mariners remain in third place in the American League West – three games behind the Astros (58-55), who swept the Rangers and are riding a six-game winning streak.

“Going down the stretch here in August and September, with where we are right now, we’ve got to find a way,” Wilson said. “And today they did that. We had a lead. It went away. That happens sometimes, but our guys found a way today and that’s what important.”

The way to the walk-off victory started with Josh Naylor singling to right-center off Twins’ right-hander Yoendrys Gomez to start the ninth. After Raleigh struck out, Victor Robles followed with a crisp single to center.

Naylor, who isn’t fast, initially started jogging toward second as if he would stop there on the play. But it was ploy. About 15-feet from the bag, he accelerated and sprinted for third. It caused center fielder Keaschall, who Naylor knew didn’t have a strong arm, to hurry and rush a throw to third.

The throw was late and offline and Naylor dove head first into third base.

“That’s what he does,” Wilson said. “He found a little loophole right there and took advantage of it. He put the deke on him. That’s just headsy baseball, and that’s Josh Naylor.”

His slide attempt was not what they would teach young kids. Naylor never got his arms extended as his chest caught the ground first, stopping his momentum with his face slamming forward into the dirt and his back legs going into a full scorpion pose. Meanwhile, Robles advanced to second on the throw.

“I loved it to be honest with you,” Wilson said of Naylor’s slide. “It got us to third base and that was really kind of the difference maker there to get that guy to third. And he’s going to do everything he can to get to third base on that play.”

Naylor’s face was bloodied on the play and he was removed for Fairchild.

“We were going to run for him anyway in that situation,” Wilson said. “It was more about that than it was the injury.”

With one out and Emerson coming to the plate in the No. 8 spot, the Twins opted to pitch to him instead of intentionally walking him to set up a force play at home. While he had singled earlier in the game, Emerson came into the game with nine hits (eight singles and a double) and 22 strikeouts in his last 68 trips to the plate.

The Twins went with five players playing on the grass in the infield and two outfielders, giving them a chance to either keep Fairchild at third or throw him out at the plate on a groundball. Really they were hoping Gomez would overpower the young rookie.

When Emerson swung at missed at a 1-0 fastball and fouled off another to fall behind 1-2, he knew what was coming.

“it doesn’t take the pressure off me, but like 85% of the pressure is completely off because all I got to do is hit a weak fly ball,” Emeron said. “I’ve done that a million times. That’s all I got to do in that situation. I haven’t been on the fastball at all this whole series, so that guy’s throwing hard and I know I’m gonna get a fastball. All I’ve got to do is get on time with one of them.”

He was on time for the 1-2 fastball at 97 mph, lacing a 105-mph past Lewis and into the outfield.

“Even with five infielders, Colt hit that ball so hard, there was no getting that one,” Wilson said. “He got a pitch he could handle and he put a good swing on it. Those are the kinds of things that give you confidence.”

Castillo, Mariners teammates react to trade to White Sox

Bryce Miller was just about to start his commute home from T-Mobile Park when he decided to check his social media one last time for any possible trades around Major League Baseball, particularly any involving his teammates.

He didn’t need to scroll long before seeing a post from ESPN’s Jeff Passan reporting that Luis Castillo was being traded to the Chicago White Sox.

“I just checked Twitter real quick to see if anybody got traded yet,” Miller said. “It said two minutes ago he’d posted it. So I texted in the group, I was like, (expletive), we traded Luis.’”

With a crowded starting rotation of six pitchers and top prospect Kade Anderson dominating hitters in Double-A Arkansas, the members of the Mariners’ rotation figured somebody would get moved before Monday’s trade deadline.

But when the news went viral, it still caught them off guard.

“It was pretty shocking even though there was probably a little writing on the wall since we had six guys and they were probably trying to trade somebody,” Logan Gilbert said. “But it’s definitely sad. It’s part of the business, of course, but there’s always going to be a human side of it with anybody, but especially with a guy like Castillo.”

Castillo returned to T-Mobile Park a few hours before Sunday’s first pitch to gather his stuff and say some goodbyes.

“It was a surprise, I’d say about 90% surprise,” Castillo said through interpreter Freddy Llanos. “You hear the rumors, but it wasn’t consistent.”

Castillo has been traded multiple times, including the 2022 deal with the Reds that brought him to Seattle just before the deadline.

“It’s the same reaction I’ve had in the past,” Castillo said. “It’s hard leaving a team after you’ve been here for so long. It’s tough. But it’s part of the business. You’re here one day, and then you aren’t. You never know where you’re gonna be tomorrow.”