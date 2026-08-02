Cooler temps arrive, but windy conditions arriving at noon risk spread of fires

Temperatures are set to cool throughout Sunday, but the risk of fires spreading remains high.

While 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, strong winds will more than make up for that deficit, said National Weather Service meteorologist Antoinette Serrato. Wind gusts peaked yesterday at 30 mph, and will reach between 20 and 25 mph today.

“While these ones are not as strong as yesterday, they will still impact any new and ongoing fires, and we’re still expected to see pretty rapid fire spread when these winds start to increase, and they’ll start to increase around noon for Spokane,” Serrato said.

Wind levels will remain high throughout the afternoon and evening – eventually calming around midnight.

Humidity is similarly low Sunday as it was Saturday, ranging anywhere from 15% to 25%. Temperatures in the high 80s yesterday will fall to a peak in the high 70s today. But winds will “definitely have more of a negative impact than temperatures a positive one,” Serrato said.

The area’s “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warning expired Saturday evening. Risk remains high for spread of current fires, but the risk of new fires breaking out is lower, according to Serrato.

“But if any new fires do break out, they will also rapidly spread,” she noted.

The forecast does not predict much relief throughout the week. There is no precipitation anticipated for the next few days, and temperatures are set to increase Monday and remain high. Winds will calm somewhat before picking up again on Thursday, Serrato said.