Entertainment events, concerts canceled across Spokane as wildfires rage

From staff reports

The fires ravaging Northwest Spokane swiftly spurred action from the entertainment community.

Benson Boone’s performance at the Spokane Arena, originally scheduled for Sunday night, has been rescheduled to Sept. 6.

A news release from Numerica Veterans Arena stated that the Sunday concert, part of the Washington native’s Wanted Man Tour, was rescheduled due to “ongoing wildfire conditions.” All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performance, and further details will be “shared with ticketholders as soon as possible.”

Saturday evening, an Instagram story was posted to Boone’s account that stated, “There has been an enormous amount of wildfires and smoke filling the area, hundreds of people are out of power and unable to make the show. Our thoughts and prayers are out to the people surrounding these fires, and thank you to the Spokane Fire Department for keeping people safe … I apologize for the inconvenience and again, I hope everyone is staying safe in Spokane.”

Comedian Henry Cho, slated to headline two shows at the Bing Crosby Theater, posted a video to Facebook announcing the postponement of his shows. With smoke in the distance behind him, he said, with “evacuations, people losing everything, it just didn’t make sense to do any shows.”

Cho said the shows would be rescheduled.

Slightly Stoopid, scheduled to play Sunday at the Gesa Pavilion, also announced the postponement of their concert.

“A new date will be announced soon, and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid,” their social media post stated. “Thank you for your understanding and patience as we prioritize everyone’s safety.”

The Chameleon canceled all concerts for the weekend, including the album release of local band the Bed Heads.

Other bands set to perform were Chameleoke, Graveyard Gothic Rave and Hedonist.

The Big Dipper canceled all concerts through Thursday. Bands set to perform were It’s A Setup, Far Away and Balmora.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show, set for Saturday at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, is rescheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Silverada’s Monday concert at the District Bar was postponed. “A new date will be announced soon and all tickets remain valid,” the District Bar posted to its Instagram.

Jordan Tolley-Turner, Erik Etherton and Lindsey Treffry contributed to this report.