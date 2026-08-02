FBI vows ‘thorough investigation’ after deadly shooting at In-N-Out in Twin Falls

Mark Dee, The Idaho Statesman

Police on Sunday confirmed that three people were killed and at least seven others wounded in a mass shooting at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Twin Falls Saturday afternoon.

The lone shooter, 24-year-old Chad Williams, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Police Chief Matthew Hicks said during a press conference at Twin Falls City Hall.

Hicks did not disclose the names of the victims, or take questions from the news media.

Of the seven wounded, Hicks said that two have been treated and released, three were in stable condition and two were critically injured. Not all families had been notified, he said, so law enforcement would not name those shot.

He did say that a second officer-involved shooting, as well as a shooting Saturday night in Twin Falls, were not related, and no one was hurt in those incidents. As precaution, officers from Meridian, Caldwell, Nampa and the Idaho State Police have been sworn in to increase patrols around the city, Hicks said.

“Based on the best information we have at this time, we are confident that Mr. Williams acted alone,” Hicks said. Williams’ family had been notified “and are also heartbroken.”

“At this time we are still working to determine the full set of circumstances with this incident, including his motivation,” Hicks said.

Police describe ‘chaotic’ search

Twin Falls dispatch received multiple 911 calls at 2:29 p.m. to the In-N-Out Burger off of Blue Lakes Boulevard on Saturday, Hicks said. They heard gunshots and screaming on the other end of the line.

First responders arrived to find one of “most chaotic instances a law enforcement officer can face in their career,” he said, searching for a shooter amid hundreds of people shopping at the busy plaza.

“The type of call were describing here today are one of the worst incidents a law enforcement officer can respond to,” he said.

An off-duty policeman and an armed civilian helped drive Williams away from the In-N-Out, and “without a doubt saved many lives,” Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson said.

“These people are true heroes in our community,” he said.

To the victims and their families, Johnson said, “You are not alone.”

“The people of the Magic Valley are with you.”

FBI seeks victims, information

FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls promised a “thorough investigation” of Saturday’s shooting. Sunday morning federal agents could be seen alongside local and state police combing through the In-N-Out parking lot.

Bohls is also asking for help. The FBI has set up a tip website to identify those impacted by the shooting and to gather information the investigation — particularly media files that captured the shooting. Learn more at fbi.gov/twinfallsshooting.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, and to everyone affected by yesterday’s shooting,” Bohls said, promising a “thorough investigation.”

“This is an incredibly painful time for the city of Twin Falls, and for the community,” he said. “We will work to get the answers that they deserve.”

In-And-Out says employee killed

While police did not name any of the dead, In-N-Out president Lynsi Snyder confirmed in a statement that a restaurant employee died in the gunfire.

“We lost one of out beautiful associates tonight,” Snyder said. “She was taking care of our most important asset — our customers — and her life was taken by a disgusting human who doesn’t value the lives of others or his own. He shot both on our property and off, and ended his life shortly after he took the precious lives of our associate and customers, innocent people who never saw it coming. …

“I love you all, and I ask you to turn to God, not in anger, but seeking comfort and strength for those who are hurting,” she added. “We will stand together, and we will do everything we can to learn from this situation.”