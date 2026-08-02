‘Just smoke and ash and fire’: Firefighters trying to contain Fairview fire near Mead

Spot fires burn around the yard at Spokane Recycling and Materials in Mead, part of the Fairview fire on Saturday, August 1, 2026. In addition to the burning materials, the fire also swept through nearby grassland and timbered slopes near the North Spokane Corridor freeway. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Hundreds of firefighters from a variety of states gathered Sunday morning to stop the forward advance of the Fairview fire in Mead.

Daniel Ramey, the public information officer with California Incident Management Team 7, said the last update they received on the Fairview fire was that it was torching approximately 981 acres. Given that figure is from last night around 11 p.m., he expected an update on acreage around noon Sunday. They downgraded the acreage estimate to 914 as of Sunday afternoon.

Tom Engberg, a public information officer with California Incident Management Team 7, said he doesn’t have an estimate for how many structures were damaged or destroyed, but he does know that more than 600 structures were either damaged or destroyed across all three major fires. A containment estimate for the Fairview fire will not be available until crews work through the perimeter and are certain the perimeter will hold.

“We’re confident that the work that’s being done right now will hold within the perimeter,” Engberg said. “Obviously we’ll see how things go for the next few days, but crews are doing a good job of going through and making sure that those hotspots are extinguished.”

The cause and starting spot of the Fairview fire are still under investigation.

“We want people to be aware and just slow down around those (fire) areas if they see any kind of engines or firefighters, and give the firefighters room to work. Especially drones. We want them to stay out of the sky too. Because if those go up, we can’t fly an aircraft.”

The neat rows of square mailboxes that once marked the threshold of the Saddleback gated community off Fairview Road were reduced to twisted metal after the fire burned through the area.

The grassy estates were completely blackened, trees stripped of their green standing like matchsticks from the still-smoldering dirt.

Around half the homes in the large estate appeared unscathed by the fire, and some were reduced to all but their stone foundation and the skeletons of metal appliances, abandoned cars charred in their driveways.

In the early morning, before evacuees returned to assess the damage, the chickadees sang. A doe bedded down in someone’s front yard.

Ramey said he isn’t sure how many personnel are assigned to the Fairview fire specifically, but said he and 130 others left the complex fires burning in Oregon and began working on the Fairview fire around 9 last night.

There is potential for big wind gusts Sunday, and the firefighters are “in a zone of concern,” despite cooler temperatures Sunday morning.

Efforts continue to be about preserving lives. The Fairview fire grew so rapidly on Saturday, he said, that the priority was just to get people out of harm’s way.

“Now they’re transitioning into basically search-and-destroy missions for structures that have, let’s say, embers cast over the house,” Ramey said.

Similar to acreage, Ramey expects to receive an update on structures burned and structures threatened around midday on Sunday.

The Washington State Horsemen announced that the Fairview fire burned Pleasant Valley Stables, the longtime home of the Showbiz YEDA Team, the NEZ/WSH Showbiz Team and the riding school.

The horsemen group’s president, George Chick, posted that every horse was safely evacuated.

Lisa Bunney was grocery shopping Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m., when her husband, who’s a lieutenant with Fire District 9, told her she needed to go home, grab the animals and stay at a friend’s house.

The Fairview fire had progressed over the ridge nearby and was approaching her house at the corner of North Overview Circle and East Red Roan Drive.

“Steve’s property, which is behind ours, was on fire, and the fire was up to our back fence line,” Bunney said. “Our fence back there is melted down. It’s gone.”

Bunney said that as she was grabbing clothes, her dog and her cat, she noticed wild animals fleeing from the fire. She mostly saw deer and large frogs, the likes of which she’d never seen before. Ash and smoke rained from the fire, and the firefighters on scene worked tirelessly to build a fire line to protect her home.

She also saw flames – roughly a foot tall – behind her melting fence. Her stepson was storing an older model Beamer car for spare parts along their back fence line, and it ended up burning.

“I came back later, and then that’s when some guys from the water district were here,” Bunney said. “They told me that the house behind us had burned down.”

Bunney, who works at Freedom Mortgage, said the man who owns the house is in memory care, so his daughter was renting the house out. The tenants living there weren’t home when she checked late last night, but she isn’t sure where they went.

“It was just smoke and ash and fire,” she recalled. “And I didn’t think I was going to have a house.”

Air tankers and helicopters were pouring water and retardant on the flames for most of yesterday. He expects the number of personnel to continue to increase as the day progresses. Firefighters from Utah, Oregon, California, Colorado and more are on scene.

“This is the season where everything is what we call fully depreciated, fully dehydrated,” Ramey said. “So your grasses are ready to burn. Anytime you have wind, you actually dry out all the fuels even quicker. So it’s like blow-drying your hair.”

Ramey said the Mead area is in a wildland-urban interface. This means the fire can start torching the grass and then go into the low-hanging branches before climbing all the way up trees. Grass, in this scenario, is referred to as a ladder fuel.

As Ramey spoke about how firefighters were focused on stopping spot fires and the wind was pushing the fire to the west, an elderly couple stopped by Mount Spokane High School and asked if they could drop off some supplies.

Brigitta Barlow, 75, and her husband Floyd, 79, dropped off three bags of apples, three bags of bananas, three bags of oranges and a couple packs of bottled water for the firefighters before heading to church at 10 a.m. They said their grandson is a volunteer firefighter currently working on one of the three massive fires in Spokane. Exactly what fire, they still don’t know.

The Barlows’ home is out of harm’s way, but they felt like they had to do something to help those risking their lives to keep people’s homes safe.

When they went to get food and water at the local Yoke’s, Brigitta said there was only one cashier working. The cashier told them about 20 people called off work on Sunday because they or their families’ homes had been impacted by the fires.

“I’m a giver,” Floyd said. “And people waste so much money on things that we don’t need. You got to think about your neighbors. I mean, come on, I can go out and buy a case of beer, but how about giving that money to my neighbor for some food for her kid?”

“And it could have been us,” Brigitta added.