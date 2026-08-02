First-place Spokane Indians trounced 14-0 in series finale against Vancouver | NWL baseball

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Spokane Indians entered Sunday’s series finale against the Vancouver Canadians on a roll, winners of three straight to retake first place in the Northwest League.

The good times did not last.

Each of the Canadians’ nine hitters in the batting order drove in at least one run and the Indians fell 14-0 at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The Indians (20-16) stayed in first place by a half-game pending Eugene’s late result. The fourth-place Canadians improved to 18-18.

Jack Casey, Alexis Hernandez and Ryan Sprock hit home runs. Sprock had three hits, five Canadians had two or more hits, and Tucker Toman drew four of the team’s eight walks. Leading by a wide margin already, the C’s batted around in the eighth inning and scored eight runs to blow it wide open.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth. Canadians’ first base Peyton Williams singled with one down, then Indians starting pitcher Jordy Vargas walked Toman prompting a pitching change after just 60 pitches.

Tyler Hampu entered and walked Maddox Latta to load the bases. Jean Joseph popped out to the infield for the second out, but No. 9 hitter Austin Smith lined a single to left to plate Williams for a 1-0 lead.

Casey made it 2-0 with one swing, taking Hampu deep with one down in the fifth for his fourth homer of the season. After the homer, the C’s loaded the bases on a double by Hernandez and a pair of walks, then Hampu walked Joseph on four pitches to force in a run.

Indians manager Tom Sutaris turned to lefty Justin Loer, and he promptly recorded a groundout to strand the bases loaded and keep it at 3-0.

Loer wasn’t as fortunate in the sixth. Sprock doubled off the wall in center and with twp down Hernandez turned on a fastball and launched it into the bullpen in left field for a two-run shot, his 14th of the season, and a 5-0 lead.

Vancouver got to Loer for another run in the seventh, then Sprock homered off Seth Clausen – promoted this week from Low-A Fresno – for his third of the season in the eighth. The first six batters Clausen faced all reached, the Indians committed two errors in the inning, and it was 14-0 when the eighth inning ended.

The Indians could get nothing going against Vancouver starter Johnny King. The 20-year-old lefty – ranked No. 4 in the Toronto Blue Jays system – allowed three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over five shutout innings.

The Indians host a six-game series against Eugene at Avista Stadium starting on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.