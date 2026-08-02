Four-legged family members among those utilizing Spokane fire resources

"I'm here to help," says Claire Gosselin-Harris as she volunteers at Spokane County Fair and Expo Center while they take in horses that have been displaced due to fire danger on Sunday, August 2, 2026. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

One dog, two rats, two cats, two parents and three children did their morning routine on Sunday at the Spokane County Fairgrounds campground.

Jenny Hansen and her family evacuated Saturday afternoon as the Old Trails fire prompted a Level 3 “go now” evacuation for her home off Holyoke Avenue.

“There were police cars everywhere, lots of policemen,” she said. “Lots of firemen just saying, ‘Get out! Get out!’”

Her family packed their identifying documents, clothes, electronics and pet supplies into their car and camper. They bought supplies at Walmart and then headed to the fairgrounds to set up camp for the night. On Sunday morning, she woke up to news that her home was gone, which she said came as no surprise, given that it was in one of the first neighborhoods evacuated. Still, the reality of the loss of her home came in waves, she said, but the most important fact is her family, both two- and four-legged members, are safe.

“It’s just stuff. That’s what we have to remember,” Hansen said. “I am trying to look at it as a way to start new, instead of losing everything.”

Camille Pointer and her two dogs, Blue and Rocky, spent the night at the Spokane County Fairgrounds and were packing up Sunday morning to stay at a friend’s ranch in Deer Park. Her home in Shiloh Hills was under Level 2 “get set” evacuation when she left yesterday. Normally, that evacuation level wouldn’t prompt her to leave, she said, but she worried about the safety of her four-legged family members.

“If I didn’t have the dogs, I’d probably still be at my house, but I worry about them,” she said.

She heard about the fairground campsite from a neighbor who was also evacuating with pets and realized it was probably the best place to go, especially given that finding a hotel that would also accommodate her two dogs would be hard, she said. Pointer said the campground’s staff has been hospitable and welcoming, despite the terrible circumstances that brought them all there.

The fairgrounds also has been a refuge for horses and other livestock evacuated from stables and pastures in the fire zone.

SpokAnimal has been working to meet the demand of displaced pets and pet families in light of the fires. Dori Peck, the executive director, said the organization has been collecting community donations of pet food and supplies, as well as housing lost animals.

“It means the world to us. Obviously, we don’t stock this type of inventory. We have our pet food bank, but it’s nothing to this capacity,” she said.

SpokAnimal also is helping evacuees with pets at the Spokane Convention Center and the Spokane County Fairgrounds. Lost and found animals are typically sent to SCRAPS, but due to the severity of the fires, SpokAnimal is taking rescued pets in at no cost.

“This is a very unique situation. We’re trying to house the animals so that they can get reunited as quickly as possible,” Peck said.

She advises pet owners to prepare for fires by having a front door window sticker to indicate a pet is inside, as well as having carriers and leashes to quickly evacuate pets. People with missing pets should check SpokAnimal, SCRAPS, veterinary clinics and pet groups on Nextdoor and Facebook.

People and animals in need of a place to stay can visit the Red Cross at the Spokane Convention Center or Spokane HEART at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.