Francisco R. Velázquez, Mary Wood and Stacy Masteron: Celebrating remarkable benefits of breastfeeding

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Francisco R. Velázquez, Mary Wood and Stacy Masteron

Happy World Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Awareness Month!

As we recognize this important time, we’d like to highlight something truly remarkable: breast milk. Many people think of breast milk as food for babies, but it is so much more. Beyond providing essential nutrients such as water, protein, fats, and carbohydrates, breast milk contains unique components that support infant health in extraordinary ways.

One example is antibodies. When a baby becomes ill and nurses, the mom’s body can respond by producing antibodies that are delivered through breast milk. If the mom is sick, her body also produces antibodies that help the baby. It’s a remarkable example of nature’s ability to support a growing child.

Breast milk also contains stem cells, which are believed to play a role in growth, development, and tissue repair. Researchers continue to study the many ways these cells may benefit infant health.

Another fascinating component is HAMLET, which stands for Human Alpha-lactalbumin Made LEthal to Tumor cells. Research has shown that HAMLET can target certain tumor cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed, making it an exciting area of scientific study.

How amazing is that?

Of course, the benefits of breastfeeding extend far beyond these unique biological components. Breastfeeding is widely recognized as the optimal source of nutrition for most infants. It supports healthy growth and development while strengthening the bond between mother and child.

Research has consistently shown that breastfeeding is associated with lower rates of ear infections, gastrointestinal disease, respiratory disease, asthma and childhood obesity. Studies have also linked longer durations of breastfeeding with positive neurodevelopmental outcomes and healthy brain development.

The World Health Organization recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, followed by continued breastfeeding alongside appropriate complementary foods for up to two years or beyond. Exclusive breastfeeding means a baby receives only breast milk with the exception of prescribed vitamins, minerals, or medications when needed.

Breastfeeding benefits mothers as well. Evidence shows it is associated with reduced risks of breast cancer, certain ovarian cancers, osteoporosis-related hip fractures, and rheumatoid arthritis. One of the most immediate benefits occurs after birth, when breastfeeding stimulates the release of oxytocin, the love hormone, while lowering cortisol, the stress hormone. Only this specific dyad can create an opportunity to build an environment of bonding. In addition to reducing the risk of postpartum depression and anxiety, oxytocin helps the uterus contract and return to its pre-pregnancy size. Another hormone, prolactin, supports milk production and may also contribute to emotional well-being during the postpartum period.

While breastfeeding offers many benefits, it is not always easy. Moms may face challenges such as low or oversupply of milk, difficulty with latching, or concerns about milk transfer (the physical movement of breast milk from the breast to the suckling infant). When challenges arise, seeking help early can make a significant difference. Pediatricians, health care providers, and lactation consultants can provide guidance, support, and practical solutions to help families meet their feeding goals. The Women, Infants and Children program (WIC) at Spokane Regional Health District provides breastfeeding guidance with qualified peer counselors who meet their participants at any time where they are most comfortable, whether that’s before leaving the hospital, at a WIC office, or by phone and text.

Supporting breastfeeding is not solely the responsibility of mothers and health care professionals. Families, friends, employers, and communities all have important roles to play. Welcoming a new baby is a joyful experience, but it can also be overwhelming. Offering a meal, helping with household tasks, providing encouragement, or simply giving a new parent time to rest can make a meaningful difference.

It is dually important to recognize that breastfeeding is not possible for everyone. Pre-existing medical conditions, necessary medications, economic circumstances, workplace challenges, and other life factors can affect a mother’s ability to breastfeed. These situations are not a reflection of a parent’s commitment or capability. Every family deserves compassion, support, and freedom from judgment as they make the best decisions for their circumstances.

As we celebrate World Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, let’s remember that healthy babies, healthy parents, and healthy families contribute to healthy communities. Whether a family breastfeeds, uses formula, or combines feeding methods, the most important thing we can offer is support, understanding, and kindness.

At the end of the day, every family deserves to feel empowered, respected, and cared for as they nurture their newest members.

Francisco R. Velázquez, MD, SM, FCAP, it the health officer of Spokane Regional Health District; Mary Wood, MS, RDN, LD, is the WIC program manager for SRHD; and Stacy Masterson is a WIC breastfeeding peer counselor, also with SRHD.