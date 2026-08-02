Historic South Hill home heavily damaged by fire

Spokane firefighters were called back to the historic Taber-Ott House, 1910 S. Upper Terrace Road, early Sunday morning after a fire that started Saturday evening rekindled. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Review)

While Spokane firefighters were swamped fighting a massive wildfire on the North Side on Saturday evening, another blaze broke out on the South Hill.

Sam Joseph, a retired pulmonary doctor and Washington State University professor, said he and his wife noticed smoke in their home, 1910 S. Upper Terrace Road, about 7:45 p.m. Everyone safely escaped but the fire quickly spread in the home.

“Because of the power outage, we had the generator going,” said Joseph, sipping coffee with friends Sunday morning while watching crews fight a second outbreak of smoke. “It started in the area where the generator was.”

Spokane Fire Battalion Chief Colby Feetham said with crews mostly on the North Side, only one South Hill fire crew was available, but another came from downtown and the Spokane Valley Fire Department and Spokane County Fire District 8 also arrived to fight the flames.

Spokane firefighters were called back to the historic Taber-Ott House, 1910 S. Upper Terrace Road, early Sunday morning after a fire that started Saturday evening rekindled. The fire started on this side of the house, near where a generator was operating. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Review)

“The wind just rapidly pushed the fire to the interior of the house on all floors,” said Feetham, who had been called in Saturday on his day off for backup.

Crews prevented the fire from spreading to other homes, worked to put out flames and soaked certain areas to prevent a rekindling, Feetham said.

Joseph checked on the house at 6 a.m. Sunday and no smoke was visible, but when he checked again at 6:30 a.m., smoke was back.

He called 911 and crews arrived again.

Feetham said firefighters were trying to balance keeping crews safe while saving what was left of the structure.

The home, the Taber-Ott House, was placed on the Spokane City-County Registry of Historic Places in 1992.

Joseph said his wife, Jane, carefully researched the home for the designation. Construction was completed in 1911. It was designed by architect William Wallace Hyslop for Edward Gray Taber, the chief engineer for the Spokane International Railway, according to the registry. The home later was owned by Margie May and Franklin Ott. Margie May Ott was a renowned pianist and music teacher who helped found MusicFest Northwest and taught at Whitworth University.

The home is bordered by a seasonal creek that sometimes attracts wildlife unusual for the South Hill, including a moose at least once. The stream goes under ground after the property only to reappear above ground at Cowley Park, Joseph said.

“For sure, we will rebuild,” Joseph said. “This place is dear to us.”