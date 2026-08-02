How QB Demond Williams Jr. reintegrated with UW teammates

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

CHICAGO – Long after his teammates had already departed from their individual podiums, Demond Williams Jr. remained to answer questions that won’t be satisfied by his responses in a hotel ballroom.

Washington’s junior quarterback ignited a college football firestorm in January after attempting to transfer from the Huskies days after signing a name, image and likeness licensing agreement to return for 2026. Fewer than 48 hours later, Williams announced his return to UW after the program threatened legal action to enforce his contract.

Nearly eight months later, Williams, who turned 20 years old in March, was back in the spotlight as the face of the Husky football program at Big Ten media days in Chicago. And while he responded to questions at the podium about his turbulent offseason, Williams said performing on the gridiron is likely the best way to answer questions about his commitment or desire to be in Seattle.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Williams said Thursday. “I think that there’s mistakes that happen in life. Nobody’s perfect. At the end of the day, I appreciate everybody that’s still rocking with me. But regardless, I’m just excited to go into the season.

“I’m here to win. So that’s just my point of view on it. Just going in to work, going in to compete and just having a great time.”

Williams’ return to Washington keeps the Huskies poised for a breakout season in 2026. UW brought back four starters on its offensive line. It retained defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and many of the key contributors who helped the Huskies win nine games during coach Jedd Fisch’s second season.

But keeping Williams, who totaled 31 touchdowns during his first season as a starter in 2025, was always the most critical part of Washington and Fisch’s plans. The Husky coach said he will double down on his investment in Williams, spending more time, energy and effort to put him in the best positions to succeed in 2026.

Reintegrating himself with Fisch, however, wasn’t Williams’ only challenge during the eight months since the Chandler, Arizona, native’s attempted exit. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound quarterback said he had to clear the air with his locker room upon his return.

Williams admitted he probably can’t change the opinions of people online or outside the building, but knew it was crucial for him to sit down with his teammates before spring practices and prove his dependability.

“To me, it’s the camaraderie within the team,” he said. “It’s really everything within. As long as they understand that, that’s all that matters to me. I’m just blessed to be where we are now, going into fall camp with a full head of steam.”

Earning back the trust of his teammates took honesty. Senior center Landen Hatchett, a team captain in 2025, said he simply wanted Williams to explain himself and his mindset when he tried to depart.

“He sat down and he opened up to us 100% with everything,” Hatchett said. “We were able to ask him whatever questions we wanted to ask him. I won’t dive into that conversation because it was a private one between us, but we got everything we needed and returned the same for him. No issues after that conversation. Cleared everything up.”

Since his meeting with the rest of the team, Williams has re-established himself as one of the program’s leaders, Hatchett said. The senior center noted the maturity and growth Williams committed to pursuing was on display throughout spring practices.

Fisch said the coaching staff very purposely avoided trying to impose Williams’ leadership on the team, instead trying to help guide him as he rebuilt his relationships inside the building. They encouraged him to get to know his teammates better off the field, a task Williams approached with enthusiasm.

Accepting Williams, Hatchett said, was simply about understanding his situation is a byproduct of the modern landscape of college athletics. Back in December 2024, wide receiver Denzel Boston and running back Jonah Coleman said multiple teams tried to tempt them to enter the transfer portal. And while they didn’t reach the same point as Williams, Hatchett said all that matters to him is that Williams did, in fact, return.

“He was a young kid that got bad advice with a lot of money on the table,” Hatchett said, “and stuff happens. We all understood. He came back. We met with him. We talked with him. He’s grown and matured so much as a leader and as a football player. It’s been awesome to see. We get asked about it still now, but honestly I forget about it. Everyone forgets about it. Everyone thinks the locker room was all shaken up. It never was. We all love Demond.

“We rally behind him. I’m just excited for him to lead this offense and this team again this year.”