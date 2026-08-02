‘It really is that bad’: Spokane Convention Center shelter becomes oasis for fire evacuees

Erin Conley and Heidi Dickinson remove parts of a staue., Aug. 2, 2026, from Conley's home on West Park West Court that was lost in the wildfire. Conley was a second generation owner of the home. She was removing items fearful of looters stealing her heirlooms. (Brian Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

Kyle and Valerie White learned from a Facebook video Sunday that their house in Windermere had burned in the Old Trails fire.

Reeling from the loss and not knowing what to do next, they quietly embraced and then left the American Red Cross evacuation shelter at the Spokane Convention Center.

The Old Trails fire broke out on the West Plains Saturday before torching through Riverside State Park and jumping the Spokane River into the city, with an estimated 640 homes destroyed.

Though the Whites and their three children stayed with friends in Loon Lake the night before, they came to the shelter looking for supplies and resources on what they should do now. They still don’t know.

“Just unbelievable how people take care of you in these situations,” Valerie White said through tears at the shelter. “God is so faithful in that, and I know not everyone’s a believer – and I respect everyone’s beliefs – but for us, it’s been the faith of God in our lives that we know it’s going to be OK.”

After the Red Cross’s original shelter location at Spokane Falls Community College lost power Saturday evening, the convention center opened around 7:30 p.m. STA buses transported people, many from assisted living homes and retirement homes, from the college. Lines of cars backed up traffic downtown.

Evacuees were ushered into the massive empty convention hall as volunteers hustled to set up cots and coordinate medical needs for the 406 people who spent the night. By Sunday morning, the room was transformed into a full-blown disaster relief operation, with lines of evacuees forming to collect food, water and animal kibble. Crates were available for people with animals.

The shelter remains open to evacuees.

Though the initial plan was to have two shelters – the convention center and the community college – Lacie Clark, the executive director of the greater Inland Northwest American Red Cross chapter, said the generators at the college couldn’t support air conditioning. Clark said the convention center seems be adequate for the needs required at the time being.

Because of high fire activity around Spokane and Eastern Washington, many national Red Cross volunteers were already deployed to the area when fires ignited Saturday, making it easier to get the shelter off the ground when disaster struck, Clark said.

The best way to help is through financial donations, she said, because they allow the Red Cross to use the money for exact needs. They can be made at the Red Cross’ West Nora Avenue location or on RedCross.org.

Clark said she finds comfort in people at the shelters being together, especially neighbors and friends. While the hotel beds may be comfier than the convention center’s green cots, Clark said she worries about people being in isolation during the disaster.

The Whites said the Spokane community that they’ve witnessed the last day and a half has been the only thing keeping them on their feet. Part of the West Side Church of the Nazarene, their faith has been a rock.

“Spokane’s an amazing city and an amazing area,” Kyle White said. “To see just as fast as what the fire was, you have the response and the things that have been opened up and the churches and all of the people in all of those different resources.”

Located in the Windermere area near the state park, Kyle White said he was checking fire watch app Watch Duty as soon as the fire broke out around noon, so the family was able to gather documents, clothes, family photos and even their PlayStation 4 before they darted out around 3 p.m.

“The most important things got out, which is our family and our dogs,” Valerie White said. “That’s what we try to focus on.”

Kyle and Valerie White aren’t the only ones looking to the Red Cross for help. Taylor Hansen and his family came to the convention center Sunday to grab food and supplies since they evacuated their house near Riverside State Park with nothing.

Hansen said he had “seconds” to get out of his house after news that the fire jumped the river broke.

“The cop just barreled down the cul de sac,” Hansen said. “He said, ‘You gotta go now!’”

The Hansens’ neighborhood and home were destroyed by the fire.

“It’s just gone,” he said.

The family was on the way to see a movie at NorthTown Mall when Hansen said he started to get a bad feeling, especially since his daughter was sleeping at the house. They turned around, and thankfully, since Hansen said he doesn’t know what would’ve happened if they got the evacuation notices while in the theater.

Because the family took their camper van with their dog, two cats and two pet rats, they were able to stay the night at the Fairgrounds where camping was available.

Hansen said they have no plans on what they should or can do next.

“It really is that bad,” Hansen confirmed. “The fire acted like a tornado, basically, the way it just jumped houses and skipped homes, and it’s just awful.”

At the convention center, the Spokane community has shown up to help.

Face painter Nicole Beam came in from Nine Mile Falls to set up her tent outside the convention center. She said she was planning on working at the fairgrounds in Coeur D’Alene but couldn’t stand to be making money when friends of hers had lost their homes.

“I thought I’d bring a little sparkle over here,” she said while touching up her swirling makeup design in a handheld mirror.

Mom Tiffany Rush brought her two children to Beam’s stand to give them a break from the commotion inside the convention center. She said her son with special needs was struggling with all the animals in the hall.

Rush got a call from the city the day before, telling her she was in a level 3 “go now” evacuation zone and needed to leave. The street was “like ants” while her neighbors fled. She called a Lyft to take her and her kids to the shelter at the community college.

“It was all congested, but our Lyft driver was very calm,” she said. “Everybody was, like, panicking and cutting people off, and fire trucks were coming through, and the police were putting cones out and rerouting people the whole way.”

At one point on the evacuation route, a car in front of the family slammed on their breaks, causing her young daughter’s hat to fly forward in the car and startling Rush, but she managed to keep the kids relaxed.

Arriving just after 10 p.m. Saturday, the family was one of the last groups bussed from the college to the convention center. With no specific news about what her neighborhood looks like, Rush hasn’t really slept since the fire erupted.

Volunteers from Lutheran Church Charities brought two golden retrievers, Fisher and Isaac, to the center as folks lined up to see the dogs, and kids reached to pet them from strollers.

Stevens County Fire Department District 1 Chaplain Tracy Richards traveled with the “gift of the dogs,” talking with people whose homes burned down and were struggling to comprehend the damage.

“The role of the chaplain is listening to people as they walk through their pain and just realizing they are in a moment of grief and shock and giving them a place to not only get that out but also allow them to have that in a safe place,” Richards said.

Retired Human Evacuation Animal Rescue Team volunteer Barbara Arenal showed up to the convention center Sunday morning looking for any way she could help. Red Cross leaders put her right to work.

Serving as a disaster relief volunteer for almost two decades, Arenal has seen formidable opponents working on hurricanes or tornadoes, but fire is her biggest fear, she said. The blackness of the scorched land has a way of leaving nothing behind, she said.

“It’s so final,” Arenal said.