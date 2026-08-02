Kids these days? Spokane economists, professionals weigh in on changes in the world of work

The phrase “kids these days” might conjure mental images of an elder curmudgeon shaking wrinkled fists at any youth who dare step on their lawn from the shaded comfort of a front-porch rocking chair.

Indeed, figures from every generation have described the youth of their time as some variation of “inadequate.” But is there any merit to such a view of young workers, in Spokane or beyond?

Mike McBride, a Spokane-based economist with the Washington Employment Security Department, said the deck may be stacked against such young workers these days.

“There’s not much ability to get a job out of high school and stay in it for 30 years and retire with a golden watch,” McBride said.

Changing technologies, demographics and barriers have, in many ways, created a novel set of challenges for today’s employers and employees.

Lifelong Spokane resident Trinity “TJ” Harper, 24, has seen this firsthand.

After attaining his GED certificate in 2024, Harper worked briefly at Goodwill before getting sick and needing to step back from the position. Since his recovery later that year, he has been searching in vain for another job.

Between Walmart, Ross, Target, Lowe’s and other chains, Harper estimates that he has applied for positions at somewhere between 20 to 30 businesses. He can count the responses he has received – be they good or bad – on one hand.

“I do feel like it’s an age thing because I feel like it’s the generations that are older than us, like those of Gen X or boomers, they don’t have faith in us Gen Z or Gen Alpha people,” Harper said. “Yet they don’t give us the opportunity and the chance to learn and to succeed in that field.”

People aged 16 to 24 consistently face higher unemployment rates than their 25 -to -54 -year -old counterparts across the country, annual reports from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show. Would-be working youth had an unemployment rate averaging about 10% in 2025, for example, compared to about 3.6% in the older, “prime age” category.

Such unemployment rates are reflected in the Spokane labor force and even indicate a strong local economy, said Kevin Williams, the chief executive officer of Spokane Workforce Council, which runs the largely state and federal government-funded job centers WorkSource Spokane and the Next Generation Center. What has changed is the percentage of all teens who are actually seeking or maintaining employment – a statistic that has been largely on the decline since around the year 2000.

“I don’t believe in statements that say things like, ‘Oh, this generation versus that generation,’ ” Williams said. “But the workforce in general, as we talk to employers, the workforce itself is changing, and I don’t think that employers are right now looking to just ‘fill jobs’ anymore.”

Many employers in Spokane report not being able to find the “right” employees for the job, regardless of employee age, Williams said, speaking of the clientele he has seen at the Spokane job centers.

“They feel like they can train the technical skills,” he said. “So they’re really adapting their interviewing processes and the way they screen out largely around, ‘Will this person be a good fit for this organization? Does it seem like they’re going to be a good team player?’ ”

The COVID-19 pandemic may have exacerbated the discrepancy between teachable “hard” skills and interpersonal “soft” skills for recent students everywhere, whose “soft skills” were developed in part during a time of distance education. This year’s graduating class, Williams pointed out, is the first set of students who completed all four years of high school in person following the pandemic.

While not declining as drastically as the percentage of teens connected to the workforce, the overall population’s participation in the labor force has declined from about 67% of people to 62% since 2000. The total number of workers currently remains at an all-time high, but Williams said that declining birth rates in the country means that more boomers are retiring from the workforce than there are young people entering it.

“There’s not a single industry that isn’t going to feel the effects of that generation starting to retire with the expertise they have,” he said. “But then, I do believe that businesses are once again in the changing atmosphere – those skills that those individuals had that are retiring? Now they’re looking for different types of skills.”

Spokane economist McBride said that in many cases, businesses are electing to not replace retirees, contributing to a “low hire, low fire” labor market. In tech-heavy areas like Seattle, some companies have even cut positions.

“This has led to a situation that when businesses do look to hire, they have more options presently, and likely have candidates with work skills and experience, which is more appealing than hiring a younger person without those skills,” McBride wrote in a follow-up email.

The effects of artificial intelligence in the workplace are not fully understood, adding to the complexity of the issue. Neither McBride nor Williams have seen enough evidence to suggest AI is “taking” jobs in the local sphere, but Williams points toward the trend as another reason that digital literacy is climbing the ladder of “most desired” skills.

“Being able to go into a job and recognizing that it’s not going to be the same stagnant job that you’re probably going to do for the next 25 years – that it’s going to constantly adapt due to technology, due to automation, due to artificial intelligence in all industries,” Williams said. “And being able to be resilient and adaptable and being able to see that in individuals – that’s something that employers are really looking for.”

Workplaces that elect to eliminate entry-level positions, though, risk running into a “dearth in management” when old-timers decide to retire, McBride said, as fewer experienced workers are left to train new hires to replace them.

Educating kids about professions and encouraging disengaged populations to apply are strategies McBride suggests to employers looking to combat any future worker shortage.

In Spokane, Black and Native American people are both more than twice as likely as white people to be unemployed and searching for work. McBride says this trend has been largely “baked into history,” with certain demographics more often facing barriers to maintaining a job than others. Transportation, childcare and scheduling hours are common barriers in Spokane.

Harper himself has struggled to find a job in part due to relying on his family for transportation. With driving courses priced in the hundreds of dollars, getting a license feels unattainable.

“In the perfect world, I’d be hopefully just living on my own in either a one- or two-bedroom apartment, and having a very sustainable job, and being able to just have my independence,” he said.

Despite all the change, jobs are still available in Spokane.

Williams said that the top five employing industries that largely pay a “living wage” are healthcare; manufacturing; finance and insurance; transportation and warehousing; and scientific, technical and professional services. Healthcare especially is likely to continue growing in Spokane as people age.

Lower -paying jobs such as retail, food service and social assistance are the fastest growing in the region, McBride said.