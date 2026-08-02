More Americans are buying groceries on credit. Here’s why that’s a problem

By Michelle Singletary Washington Post

The issue of affordability has become political fodder, kicked back and forth like a soccer ball in a World Cup match.

But this is no game for struggling Americans. The latest Urban Institute survey on family well-being and basic needs highlights a critical shift in consumer behavior. Last year, more than 1 in 3 working-age adults used credit cards to buy groceries – and many of them had trouble paying them off.

While 34.9% of adults bought groceries this way and paid their credit card bills in full, 19.6% paid less than the full amount owed, although they did at least make a minimum payment. The analysis found 8.7% did not always make the minimum payment.

Nearly 1 in 10 borrowers used buy now, pay later options for food.

This is what happens when living within your means no longer covers the cost of feeding your family.

“There is a substantial portion of people all around us who are having trouble being able to afford groceries and meet their basic needs,” said Kassandra Martinchek, senior research associate at the Urban Institute and one of the report’s authors.

But wait. This isn’t just affecting low- and middle-income families.

The same report found that even among high-income working-age adults using credit cards for groceries, many experienced repayment challenges.

People aren’t being financially reckless. They are surviving.

Prices for food at home rose 2.7% between June 2025 and June 2026, according to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Four of the six major grocery store food groups – meats, poultry, fish, and eggs – increased by 2.6% over the year. The fruits and vegetables index was up 5.3%.

When their paychecks or emergency funds fail to cover their groceries, families tapped into long-term savings. In 2025, nearly 1 in 5 working-age adults (19.6%) dipped into nondaily savings for groceries, while 5.2% relied on payday loans. With a payday loan, a borrower promises to repay the funds with their next paycheck. The fees for these loans may seem reasonable, such as $15 for every $100 borrowed. But when you translate that fee into an annual interest rate, it can reach triple digits. Often, people have to take out another loan just to pay off the first.

As of May, accounts carrying a credit card balance averaged around 22.15 %, according to Federal Reserve data.

Debt becomes the go-to when there are more monthly expenses than money. This is particularly troublesome now given the changes in federal food assistance. Signed in July 2025, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act overhauled the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by adding stricter work rules, limiting who qualifies, and forcing states to foot more of the bill.

Families are already feeling the fallout. Between July 2025 and April 2026, more than 4.5 million people fell off SNAP rolls nationwide, according to a tracker by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan think tank. In just 19 states with available data, more than 1 million children have been cut from SNAP food assistance since the law passed, according to a blog post by the center this month.

Here’s the problem. Families are compounding their financial strain by paying for groceries with revolving debt, which then traps them into accumulating years of interest payments for food they’ve long since consumed. It also prolongs their “financial distress,” Martinchek said.

“They can have even more trouble achieving financial stability into the future,” she said. “This can have a long tail, especially if folks continue to not make minimum payments in ways that undermine their long-term creditworthiness.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey (the most recent full-year dataset available), household spending on food at home averaged $6,224 in 2024.

This is what can happen if a family feels forced to put half of that annual grocery bill, or $3,112, on a credit card with an interest rate of 22%.

Under a standard interest-plus-one-percent minimum payment plan, the initial monthly cost would be $88.17. However, $57.05 of that payment goes to interest, reducing the principal by only $31.12.

If the family continues to pay only the minimum required, it would take nearly 20 years to wipe out that debt, costing about $5,000 in interest, according to the minimum payment calculator at Bankrate.com.

We all should be concerned that groceries have become a financed debt burden for many Americans. Widespread financial fragility is a macro problem.

People can’t save or invest for future needs.

Debt spent on survival doesn’t build wealth or drive economic growth. Consumers forced to rely on microloans via buy now, pay later plans, predatory payday loans, or credit for basic sustenance are a warning sign for the entire economy.

Until we address the underlying issue of affordability, millions of American families will remain trapped in a cycle of debt, paying double-digit interest on meals they ate months or even years ago.