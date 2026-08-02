Not just shelter: Where to get free childcare, meals, showers and more as wildfires ravage Spokane

From staff reports

Many agencies and groups are offering free help for people affected by the wildfires raging throughout the Spokane area.

The Spokane Convention Center remains open around the clock as a shelter for evacuees. Parking is free and pets are welcome. If you have larger animals, the Spokane County Fairgrounds is also open 24 hours a day and has space for trailers and RVs, the city of Spokane said in a news release.

If you need a shower or somewhere to hang out for a while, the YMCA of the Inland Northwest is opening its north, south, central Spokane and Spokane Valley locations for residents who show photo ID. The facilities will be open for those services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the city of Spokane.

Meanwhile, Spokane Public Schools is hosting a free emergency drop-in camp for children as families begin to recover from the devastation of wildfires and evacuations.

The camp is for children ages 4 and older. It begins Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shadle Park High School.

“This is intended to give parents and caregivers impacted by wildfires a safe place for their children while they take a break, run errands or address other immediate needs,” a statement reads.

Lunch will be provided starting at noon. Activities will be supervised by district staff.

Fairchild Air Force Base is also setting up camp to help its families and employees of the Department of the Air Force affected by the fires. The base’s Emergency Family Assistance Center is open at the Red Morgan Center every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It offers emergency referrals, financial aid, family support and updates for those who have base access, though eligibility for certain services varies.

With the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center evacuated, veterans who need medical help can call 509-477-3690 or email VETSTUDY@spokanecounty.org.

In addition, the city is reminding residents who need help finding someone or checking on them to call Crime Check at 509-455-2233.