Ohio Democratic Rep. Kaptur hospitalized after hit-and-run crash

By Mariana Alfaro Washington Post

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and hospitalized Sunday after being involved in a car crash while on her way to a church service near Toledo, her office said.

The congresswoman, 80, was riding in the passenger seat of the vehicle when it was struck, her office said in a statement. Though hospitalized, she was active and alert on Sunday evening.

Kaptur’s office said the Toledo Police will investigate the crash. Toledo Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the crash.

“She expressed her deep gratitude to the hundreds of constituents who have reached out and looks forward to returning to a full schedule soon,” Kaptur’s office said in a statement.

A report from WTOL 11, a Toledo TV station, said police officers responded to a two-vehicle crash described as a “hit-skip” - a regional term for a hit-and-run.

Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) said on X that he hopes “the person responsible for this reckless act is apprehended quickly and held accountable.”

Kaptur, who is running for reelection in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, is a longtime House member, currently in her 17th term. Her Republican opponent, Derek Merrin, said on X that he was “saddened to learn of the accident.”

“Please join me in praying for her speedy recovery and all those injured in the crash,” he wrote.