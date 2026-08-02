‘Our city just comes together’: Community provides free meals in the wake of Spokane-area fires

Smells of spices filled the cozy kitchen of Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Cuisine on Sunday as owners prepared free meals for people evacuated from the devastating Old Trails and other fires in the Spokane area.

“Our city just comes together,” owner Almaz Ainuu said. “You work so hard for your house, and it’s gone.”

She lives in Spokane Valley, and said her home was fine, but she was devastated for people in the community who lost their homes.

Ainuu worked in the kitchen all morning, preparing vegan-friendly and meat stews, with sides of chickpeas and Ethiopian bread. She also prepared tea and coffee to go with the meals.

The restaurant in the Flour Mill received support from the community during COVID-19 when restaurants were in a time of crisis, Ainuu said, and she felt called to support her community through crisis.

Feast World Kitchen also prepared boxed meals for those affected by the fire to pick up at First Presbyterian Church. Ross Carper, director of community care, said in the face of tragedy, he knew cooking meals for first responders and fire victims was a way his organization could give back to the community.

The nonprofit restaurant features a rotating weekly roster of refugee chefs who cook authentic cuisine from their home countries.

“Our chefs are best at one thing, and it’s cooking. So they just wanted to get a group together to cook meals to give away,” he said.

The restaurant partnered with First Presbyterian Church and received community donations to help pay for the groceries used in the meals. Feast World Kitchen plans to do more meal giveaways in the next few days, Carper said, as people continue to recover from the fire.

Fernanda Mazcot, the executive director of Nuestras Raices Community Center, also organized free meals for people affected by the Spokane Complex fires on Sunday. The organization handed out Mexican food to community members in need, as well as opened its clothing bank.

“It’s so important to show how community looks like, looking out for each other, texting each other,” she said. “It’s just devastating.”

People can also receive meals at the Red Cross shelter at the Spokane Convention Center.