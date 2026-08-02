Republican senator calls on ex-son-in-law to resign House seat

Wendy Benjaminson Bloomberg

U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, called on his ex-son-in-law, Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, to resign his U.S. House seat amid swirling allegations of physical violence against Miller’s former wife and daughter.

Miller issued a live video statement on X on Sunday, denying a litany of claims his ex-wife made in their divorce that he physically abused her and their young daughter. Miller, a Republican in his second term, has been under pressure to drop his reelection bid as Democrats see an opportunity to pick up an unexpected House seat in Ohio.

“As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help. He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter,” Moreno said in a statement posted on social media.

“If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them,” Moreno said. “He should not serve in the House of Representatives.”

In his video, Miller said, “I’m not getting out of this race.”

Messages seeking comment from House Speaker Mike Johnson and the White House were not immediately returned on Sunday.

Miller faces Democrat Brian Poindexter, an ironworker, in November’s election.

An ally of President Donald Trump, Miller also dated former spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham when they both worked in the White House in Trump’s first term. Grisham said in her 2021 memoir that she had been physically abused by a boyfriend and later identified him as Miller in a Washington Post op-ed.