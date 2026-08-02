Seahawks training camp: What we’ve learned through first week

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON – Saturday’s workout at the VMAC marked one week since the Seahawks opened training camp in preparation for the regular season and defense of their Super Bowl title.

What have we learned so far?

Here are some thoughts on where things stand with each position group.

Quarterback

There’s no drama here with the top three pecking order appearing set and everybody healthy (knock on wood there). Second-year player Jalen Milroe has again shown some flashes and has seemed more consistent overall.

Expect him to get a lot of work in the three preseason games for the team to assess most accurately where he is in his development.

As for there being a special package to get Milroe involved in the running game – as one report in the offseason hinted the Seahawks might try to do more of this year – there’s been little evidence of that in the practices open to the media.

As for starter Sam Darnold, he has appeared sharp as ever.

Running back

Rookie Jadarian Price and third-year vet George Holani continue to split time with the No. 1 offense. Price has gotten a lot of work in the passing game but it still appears more probable that he’d get many of his snaps on early downs to start out the season with Holani in the third-down/two-minute role. Emanuel Wilson continues to look solid as the third back with it remaining unclear when Zach Charbonnet will be ready.

Wide receiver

The return of Tory Horton to full health – he had a nice TD catch on a back shoulder fade route from Drew Lock on Saturday – means Seattle may have an even deeper WR corps this year with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed all healthy and performing as would be expected.

Cody White and second-year player Ricky White III appear most likely of the others on the roster to make a serious move for a roster spot, taking advantage of Jake Bobo’s absence of late to get ample work with the second team. Irvin Charles, whose main route to the roster is via special teams, also had a TD catch Saturday and will be one to watch in preseason games.

Tight end

There’s an assumption the scheme of new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury will try to highlight the tight ends in the passing game even more than last season.

And it makes sense with AJ Barner healthy again and coming off a breakout season, second-year player Elijah Arroyo also healthy after missing the last four regular season games and first two playoff games last year, and Eric Saubert also in his second year in Seattle and having played for Fleury with the 49ers.

Arroyo has been the training camp standout so far of this group, but how much he plays will also be dependent on how much his blocking has progressed from last year.

The Seahawks also brought back Nick Vannett. He also has shown enough to think he could be a practice squad/insurance policy during the regular season.

Offensive line

There’s no drama here, either, with all five starters back from last season and all five hanging on to their spots – meaning, mainly, right guard Anthony Bradford, who some speculated might have to fend off rookie fifth-round pick Beau Stephens for a starting spot. Bradford has consistently worked with the starters.

There will be plenty of intrigue, however, in seeing how the rest of the roster spots shake out.

One player to watch is third-year vet Christian Haynes. For now, Haynes – a third-round pick in 2024 – appears to be fending off Stephens for the backup right guard spot.

There have also been whispers that fourth-year center Olu Oluwatimi could be a trade candidate at cutdown time. Oluwatimi has consistently worked as the backup behind Jalen Sundell.

Interior defensive line

Vets Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed are known quantities using camp to get the work in they need to get ready for the season.

Third-year vet Byron Murphy II is a known quantity, too. But camp has revealed that he could become an even bigger factor this season, especially in rushing the passer. Murphy has consistently won his one-on-one pass rush reps in camp.

Second-year player Rylie Mills has also been a standout in recent practices and appears on track to take on a large role this year after missing much of last season while still recovering from a college knee injury. Still appearing unsettled is who will emerge as the backup nose tackle, especially with Brandon Pili – who had that role most of last year – out of late with an undisclosed injury.

Rush end

Vets Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall and DeMarcus Lawrence have appeared to have the expected solid starts to camp. Veteran Dante Fowler Jr., signed to a one-year contract in May, has also done enough to suggest he can replace Boye Mafe’s snaps from last season and give the Seahawks a dependable four-man rush rotation.

Less clear is who out of the handful of first- and second-year players on the roster will emerge to potentially earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

As yet, none have seemed to really stand out above the rest. But one to watch may be Jalan Gaines, who was in camp last year before being released and then brought back in February. Gaines has shown some early flashes.

Inside linebacker

The starting duo of Ernest Jones IV and Drake Thomas returns and appears steady as ever. However, coach Mike Macdonald earlier this week lauded the play of Tyrice Knight, who lost the weakside LB job early last season to Thomas and is now the primary backup at both spots. Macdonald suggested Knight is playing well enough that the team may try to find a way to get him on the field more this year.

Safety

The big question entering camp at this spot is who takes over for Coby Bryant as the other primary starter alongside Julian Love. So far, the answer appears to be Ty Okada, who has gotten just about every snap with the starting defense. However, second-round pick Bud Clark has come on of late and got some first-team reps Saturday (though alongside Okada with Love sitting out).

One possibility is Seattle beginning the season with the steadying hand of Okada in the lineup and easing Clark into things by playing in situational roles.

The other big question is when Nick Emmanwori will return after having arthroscopic ankle surgery. Macdonald said there remains no timetable for Emmanwori, who has been visible on the sidelines the last three practices. Veteran D’Anthony Bell continues to get most of the work in Emmanwori’s third safety role; though, Clark has also gotten some, as well.

Cornerback

Devon Witherspoon has yet to sign a contract extension, something that there had been indications might have happened by now. It could still happen soon. Witherspoon has seemed unconcerned by the uncertainty, however, taking part fully in every practice as a starter with Josh Jobe on the other side.

Nehemiah Pritchett continues to have the lead in the battle to be the third cornerback and take over Riq Woolen’s role, especially with third-round pick Julian Neal currently sidelined with an undisclosed injury; though, one not considered overly serious. Free agent signee Noah Igbinoghene has also had some nice moments playing both inside and out, usually with the second team. Seventh-round pick Michael Dansby has also had a good start to camp.

Special teams

Not much to report when it comes to the specialists with kicker Jason Myers, punter Michael Dickson and snapper Chris Stoll all back. And Horton’s return and Shaheed’s re-signing give Seattle that many more return options.