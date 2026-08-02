Summer Stories 2026: ‘Maggie Off the Record’

By Kailie Knutzen For The Spokesman-Review

Kailie Knutzen is an eighth-grade English teacher and a master of fine arts student in poetry at Eastern Washington University. Her work explores love, loss, and the quiet magic of everyday life – the way small moments shape who we become. Her poems have appeared in the Stardust Review and the Inlander. When she’s not writing or teaching, she’s usually chasing light, language or both.

Maggie knew how to earn an A. She knew how to exist on paper. Show up. Do the work. Stay organized. Smile when adults talked to her. She was trying to get into college and according to her guidance counselor “every little thing looks good on an application.” She ran clubs, played sports, joined anything that got her a spirited orange school shirt. She even ruined her homecoming dress by letting the DUI simulation give her a liquid latex cut on her head and spray the yellow chiffon with fake blood. She screamed when she jumped out of the car in front of her peers, then added it to the application. Physical Education was the exception.

She had a free period and the counselor said “colleges love this shit” and signed her up. The weight room smelled like rubber mats and old sweat. On a rainy day, the room could smother you with its lack of ventilation. The sweaty humidity made her hair frizz and her nose scrunch. Coach H had fancy tennis shoes and a Fox 40 whistle. His pristine posture and stale smile screamed tenure. Coach H liked to use Maggie as an example because she listened. Because she paid attention. Because she did what she was told.

“Come up here,” he said one afternoon. The boys drifted closer. Coach H rested a hand on the barbell rack. “Watch her form, and Clayton, why don’t you spot her?” Maggie stepped into position. Feet shoulder-width apart. Chest up. The metal weighed between her shoulders. She gripped the bar and sat back. She lowered herself into the squat and directly onto Clayton’s lap. For one impossible second, nobody moved. Then the room exploded.

The boys laughed first. Coach H laughed too. Maggie’s face burned hot enough to bring flame to a marshmallow. She stood immediately, stumbling into the rack. The laughter got louder. She thought they were studying her technique. The angle of her knees. The position of her spine. The mechanics of movement. Instead, she’d given them a different show.

Later she would wonder whether Coach had looked around the room full of 17- year old boys and a 17-year-old girl and honestly believed everyone was there to learn about squats. At the time, she told herself it wasn’t a big deal. At 17, girls are experts at pretending things aren’t a big deal. They only saw what they could record. What they wanted to think about later. There was no section on the application for that. No place to record the moments when she swallowed embarrassment. No line for the things that changed her.

The first time Maggie realized the mile was not about running was the day Coach H stopped looking at the stopwatch and started looking at her. Every week the Physical Education class ran the mile. The track wasn’t much different than the weight room. There were still eyes. There was still Coach with a clipboard.

The whistle blew. The boys took off. Maggie took off too. The boys stretched ahead of her like a flock of birds lifting into the sky. Their shoulders stayed loose. Their arms swung easily. They chatted while they ran, still full of breath. They looked like they knew something she didn’t.

By the second lap, Maggie’s lungs felt too small. By the third, her chest rattled. By the fourth, her face glowed red enough to signal cars to stop. She wasn’t giving up. That was the confusing part. She was doing the warm ups. Her form in the weight room was perfect. She stretched before and after class. She followed every instruction Coach H gave her. She just couldn’t run.

“Come on, Maggie,” Coach H called from the side of the track. She looked toward the finish line. The boys were waiting. The stopwatch never laughed. Ten minutes. That was the benchmark. Ten minutes and you passed. Ten minutes and you belonged. Ten minutes and you proved something. She never made it. The seconds stretched. Sometimes, Clayton would finish and jump back out onto the track, running backward beside her. His breathing steady, not a drop of sweat on his face after his five minute mile.

“Come on,” he’d say. Maggie couldn’t tell if she was being encouraged, or if this was a better angle for him. She knew the boys couldn’t go back into the weight room until everyone was done running. So they’d wait. And watch.

At graduation, alongside all the As and Bs she’d accumulated over four years, sat a lonely C in PE. She lost the gold honor cords. Convinced herself that’s why the scholarships didn’t come in. Maybe she’d started skipping PE because she was busy running everything else. Maybe she’d folded herself into other requirements. Maybe she had simply learned that there were places where she felt smaller than herself and started avoiding them. Sometimes, she wondered what Coach H thought he was teaching. What race had he imagined she was running?

Ten years later, Maggie was still collecting evidence. She stood in the cold spring dawn with a baseball hat sticking out from under her hooded yellow sweatshirt. She was sober now. The kind that taught her there was a difference between the person in front of you and the person you wanted to be. After a few DUIs, she knew her name was marked in red. She wasn’t going to look good on paper again. Sobriety meant meeting every version of herself she had tried to outrun. Every once in a while she’d think of Coach H and her hands would clench into fists. That 10-minute mile still haunted her.

When she signed up for the community training program, it was to meet people who weren’t drinking. She imagined herself becoming one of those runners who posted smiling pictures online. Defined collarbones and dewy skin. Just the length of the race in the caption. What actually happened was suffering.

Week one: one mile. Week two: two. By week three, her breath started to fail her. By week five she was terrified. Five miles felt less like exercise and more like evidence.

The group gathered near the starting line. An older man stood beside her. His hair was white. His calves looked carved from oak. His tennis shoes were worn.

“Nervous?” he asked. Maggie laughed.

“Terrified.” He nodded like that made sense. Then they ran. At first, her thoughts seized every step. Her breath started to pinch. The familiar flush of defeat crawled up her neck. The old man was steady, he stepped just ahead of her. Maggie followed. She stayed behind him because she didn’t know what else to do. After the first mile, she stayed because she noticed something strange. She wasn’t dying anymore. After the second mile she could still breathe. After the third, she stopped negotiating with herself.

The old man occasionally glanced over his shoulder. Not the way Coach or the boys use to look. Just a quick turn of the head. Just enough to make sure she was still there. Just enough to remind her she hadn’t disappeared. Five miles later, they finished. She bent over with her hands on her knees. When she looked up, he was smiling.

“See?” he said. Then he walked away. She never saw him again.

A month later, 30,000 people crowded the streets of Spokane for Bloomsday. Maggie had on swishy lilac shorts, a paper race bib pinned to her tank top. She was already sweating. People of all ages bounced around her and into her like the iridescent bubbles floating overhead.

The starting horn sounded. The runners surged forward. For a moment, Maggie felt 17 again. The same panic. The same urge to chase everyone. The same certainty that she was already falling behind. The crowd carried her at first. Squeezed between brick buildings, the current of people pulled her like gum to the bottom of a shoe. Then she remembered the old man. She picked a runner. Followed them. When their pace stopped working, she found another. Then another. The city unfolded beneath her feet.

At some point, the finish line arrived. Her watch beeped: 10-minute miles. Almost exactly. She laughed out loud. For years she had believed she couldn’t run one. She had just run seven and a half. She spent all that time believing runners knew something she didn’t. The truth was simpler.

For years, Maggie thought the record was the truth. The things people could point to and say: This is who she is. She could still picture the weight room. The feeling of being watched. Maybe the trick wasn’t running faster for Coach H. Maybe it was stopping long enough to ask whose race she was running, whose pace she was following. What stayed this time was an old man glancing over his shoulder. Not to measure her. Just to make sure she was still there. He handed Maggie a rhythm and watched her trust herself, watched her breathe into each step, watched her learn how to run off the record.