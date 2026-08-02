The Dirt: Innovia plans to remodel building

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

One of Spokane’s most impactful nonprofits is planning a roughly $1.3 million remodel to a downtown building, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

The location is separate from the Innovia Foundation’s main offices, located at 818 W. Riverside Ave.

Innovia is a community foundation that connects donors to regional causes. It serves 20 counties and six Indigenous tribes, holds over $180 million in assets and provides more than $6 million annually in grants and scholarships, according to its website.

The remodel is planned for a building that previously housed 4Degrees Real Estate, an investment firm owned by Jordan Tampien, a Spokane entrepreneur who is in hot water over his mounting debts from numerous projects in the city.

Tampien also has connections to efforts to revive the Garland Theater and the District Lofts apartments constructed behind it. He also is a part owner of Spokane’s professional soccer team and is tied to efforts to convert the Peyton Building into apartments. He also founded Brick West Brewing.

Located at 915 W. Second Ave., the 4Degrees office was sold to Innovia in April for $2.6 million, according to Spokane County property records. The building was owned by a Tampien LLC called 2nd Avenue Project, which currently has a status of delinquent on the Washington Secretary of State’s website.

In July 2025, Tampien told The Spokesman-Review that he and his brother, Joel Tampien, owed $2.8 million each for the work to remake the real estate office and the work to convert the former Watts Automotive & Driveline Service into Brick West.

Plans for the Innovia remodel were submitted as part of the predevelopment process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are sought.

According to this submission, much of the work would focus on two properties immediately south of the office that consist of two parking lots.

Construction would almost entirely consist of the demolition and regrading of these properties. Minimal work is planned for the interior, including moving a few doors and adding windows, plans show.

Plans were submitted by Jason McDonald of Garco Construction, the Spokane-based firm that was contracted for the project.

Efforts to reach McDonald last week were not immediately successful.

New Starbucks planned

for downtown

Starbucks officials are planning to spend an estimated $450,000 turning the conference room of a downtown hotel into a new coffee shop, according to a remodel application submitted to the city of Spokane.

Located at 322 N. Spokane Falls Court, the new Starbucks is part of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Spokane City Center.

The new coffee shop will span 912 square feet and have an occupancy load of just nine people, plans show.

The entirety of the conference space will be demolished.

The application was submitted by Michael Martin, project manager at State Permits Inc., a construction permit consulting firm.

Efforts to reach Martin last week were not immediately successful.