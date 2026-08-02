Washington has already surpassed wildfires burned last year, and it’s only the beginning of August

Wildfire season is n’t close to being over, but fires in Washington have already surpassed the blazes that burned in the state last year.

“Folks are stretched thin,” Washington State Public Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove said in an interview Friday. “We are exhausting our resources.”

Around 247,000 acres burned in the state last year. This year, nearly half a million acres have burned in just a couple months of the wildfire season, setting up a remaining fatigue-ridden summer for fire crews.

The state prepared for this season by moving fire staff around and buying extra equipment as funded by the Washington state Legislature, Upthegrove said, but it doesn’t mean the fires aren’t taxing. Firefighters from as far as Florida and Alaska have deployed to Washington and its neighbor, Oregon, to assist in controlling the raging fires that have plagued the Northwest.

The fires led Upthegrove to ask Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson to deploy the National Guard to assist crews on the fire lines. Ferguson agreed.

“These fires move fast,” Upthegrove said, “and they can be deadly.”

Two fires on the Colville Reservation near Nespelem and Hunters started within a day of each other. They are separated by the small tribal community of Keller and the hills around Lake Roosevelt. Together, those fires have already burned 154,000 acres, destroyed dozens of homes, forced evacuations around Nespelem and Inchelium, and swamped nearby cities in hazardous air.

Spokane County District 3 Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach just returned from the fires in Colorado that killed four firefighters. As he watched the weather in the month of June, Rohrbach knew the fire risks going into July would not relent. Almost all the complex incident management teams are deployed or have come back for mandatory rest.

“Right now, we are nationally at what we call ‘PL-5’. That’s our preparedness level. That is the highest level of preparedness in the nation and indicative of a lot of strain on the resources,” Rohrbach said. “There is no number 6.”

The lightning strikes in the region that caused the Eastern Washington fires, coupled with fires destroying other states and international cities, are a recipe for a challenging season, fire officials said.

The heat, the dry fuels and low precipitation have placed Washington’s fire conditions and acres burned at above average, though ignitions are sitting below average, according to data from the Washington Department of Natural Resources – meaning that though fires may be starting less frequently, they are spreading at a faster rate. Washington’s snowpack this year is well below normal, signaling increased fire risk.

“Snowpack determines when green-up begins. When there’s no snow, the fuels green earlier, and that means they dry out sooner. We had a dry winter, but late shot of moisture around May. That caused all the fuel to really shoot up near record-high levels,” Rohrbach said. “June is the month I watched the closest. And we went almost totally dry.”

The intervals between fires are also shortening, a warning to those in climate science. Wildfire seasons are also a month longer than they were 30 years ago, according to a study published by NASA in 2016.

Deepti Singh, a climate scientist and associate professor at Washington State University Vancouver, said this year is projected to be one of the hottest on record. As the globe continues to warm, there is little reprieve for heat coupled with dry fuels and less precipitation, she said.

What data tends to overlook is the boomerang effect that wildfires have on climate change. As more homes and fuels burn, the greenhouse gases from the smoke drift into the environment and trap more heat.

“The smoke will probably go away within a few weeks, but the greenhouse gases that are released will stay for many, many years,” Singh said.

While it’s here, the severe smoke poses health risks to everyone – but mostly more vulnerable populations that include people with lung disease, respiratory infections, heart conditions, diabetes, children under the age of 18, adults over the age of 65, those who smoke and pregnant people.

A 16-year study examining the risks of wildfire smoke and those who are pregnant, published by Frontiers in Environmental Health, found that the adverse health effects from wildfire smoke could be contributing to negative outcomes for newborn babies. Some of those effects include low birth rate and preterm birth, according to the study.

Smoke can also contribute to severe, more catastrophic storms.

“In 2020, when we had catastrophic fires burning across California, Oregon and Washington, there was so much smoke in the environment that actual temperatures were cooler than what was forecast by the weather forecast models because that smoke itself has the effect of reflecting solar radiation away from the surface,” Singh said.

According to a study published by the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, particles ejected into the air from wildfires brought baseball-sized hail and flash flooding to states including Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and the Dakotas. The heat creates a difference in air pressure, strengthening wind that picks up moisture as it flows east. As the water condenses and releases heat, it strengthens the severity of the storm, according to the study.

Another dangerous effect of these Western wildfires into the next decade are the risks of hillslope erosion and flash-flooding in areas that have already experienced fire. People may think “building in the black” where fires have already burned, but that may not be true, Singh said.

The more the public understands the changing of the environment, the better prepared they can be, she believes.

“There’s overwhelming evidence of what’s happening and why it’s happening. We have the information and know what we can do to be better prepared and to be more resilient rather than arguing about whether this is happening or not. Because that ship has sailed,” Singh said. “There is so much research showing that climate is changing, and it’s making so many things worse in our environment.”

The hotter and drier large landscapes get, and the more fires start, the harder it is for firefighters to stretch their resources. In Spokane County, fire stations will call in extra staff to prepare, but that’s combined with their other apparatus that still has to be available for calls not related to fire.

When the Upriver fire near Beacon Hill destroyed 14 homes and killed one woman, it was Spokane Fire Department’s “largest callback ever,” said spokesperson Justin de Ruyter. More than 50 firefighters called back that day, saying they could come in to help. When two fires started around the same time on Monday near Spokane Valley, Spokane Fire Department was down to only two fire apparatus in service in the city. It lasted more than half an hour.

“When we do have fires, there’s less apparatus available for the other day-to-day calls that do not decrease. If anything, we see a slight uptick in those big events,” Rohrbach said. Like other Spokane fire districts, District 3 sent resources to the Kaiser Canyon fire burning near Nespelem. That crew came back Friday, Rohrbach said.

“Our philosophy is, if we don’t go help others,” he added, “how can we expect them to help us?”