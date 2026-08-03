A Grip on Sports: No server farms were tapped to help in the creation of today’s column, though how would we know?

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s entirely possible to use AI for just about anything these days. Heck, my son spent some time the other day writing the skeleton of a screenplay just using Google’s version. Which makes me sure there are some readers out there contemplating giving the AI Guy a shot at summarizing their sports news in the morning. But can he do this?

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• Sure, any competent artificial intelligence can scrape the web for content. And put together a daily summary. The “this” I referenced has to do with style. With voice, if you will. And unique judgment. Eclectic tastes. Off-the-wall subject matter. Really poor grammar.

That last one seems to be a given with Mr. Guy most of the time. Me too. Maybe it’s because after 15 years of doing this column most every day, the AI engineers have scraped its treasure trove of pixels to program their about-ready-to-take-over-the-world machine. After all, I’ve been featuring long dashes since I pounded out stories on a manual typewriter.

And I’ll will use a lot of them today in this spin around the sports world.

• Let’s start in Seattle, where the Mariners played the most 2026 Mariners game of the season Sunday afternoon. Except for the outcome. Just how did it unfold?

Two runs in the bottom of the first. George Kirby pounding the strike zone – and pounding the Twins’ hitters hands. An add-on run. A three-run dinger in the bottom of the seventh from Cal Raleigh – OK, that breaks with the “most 2026 Mariner game” theme – gives Seattle a 6-0 lead. And then disaster, which brings it right back into play.

Eduard Bazardo, who has been struggling lately, did so again in the top of the eighth – with an assist from a poor Colt Emerson throw. Got one out, though it came after giving up a two-run home run – but before a double from the final hitter he faced. Jose A. Ferrer follows. So does an infield single and a three-run bomb.

Andres Munoz, hoping for a day off, has to be used in the ninth. Luke Keaschall hits his second pitch into the stands. Tie ball game.

Josh Naylor starts the bottom of the inning by reaching first. Goes to third – great slide Josh – on Victor Robles’ single. With Stuart Fairchild running for Naylor, Emerson atones for his error with a line single to right. Mariners win 7-6.

They also win a home series. Stay within three games of the A.L. West-leading Astros (who swept Texas). Welcome Detroit to town Tuesday.

And everyone in a Seattle uniform sweats out today’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

• Did you know there was a media poll conducted concerning the upcoming Pac-12 football season? Me neither, until I ran across it this morning. The poll, which had 16 participants, was conducted by Tyler King of the Denver Gazette, which covers Colorado State, one of the five schools to bolt the Mountain West for the Pac.

The overwhelming favorite? Boise State, with 14 first-place votes. San Diego State was picked second, Fresno State third. Each of those two received a first-place vote. The Cougars? Fifth out of the eight teams.

If you’re wondering, the S-R’s Greg Woods had a vote. As did CougFan’s Jamey Vinnick.

• Why is it the WNBA seems to be Ground Zero for the intersection of sports and politics these days? No, that’s not a rhetorical question. I’m really wondering. The latest collision is occurring over something the league has no control over, the place of transgender athletes in female sports.

ESPN’s Chuck Culpepper traveled to Portland over the weekend to observe the latest fender-bender between passionate folks on both sides. I found the opinions and conversations interesting – if less enlightening than I hoped.

• U.S. Soccer announced this morning it had reached an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to keep the Argentina native as the men’s team coach through the 2030 World Cup.

Pochettino, originally hired in 2024, had less than two years to prepare for this summer’s home World Cup. The process ruffled some feathers, sure, but also resulted in the team winning its group with a game to spare. But the way the U.S. left the competition, a non-competitive loss to Belgium in the Round of 16, left a bitter taste in the mouth of many fans.

No matter. He’s back. And will also have a hand in leading the country’s player development course, something that has come under criticism since the loss to Belgium.

• One last note. John Canzano has a column this morning about his sister’s wedding over the weekend. What does that have to do with sports? Silly question. When you write about sports, as Canzano does, everything has a connection with it. Even family gatherings.

Let’s see Mr. AI write about his family. And successfully weave in a boxing match.

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WSU: There is one position group that is sure to feature a new look in Trent Bray’s first season as defensive coordinator. As Greg covers in this preview, the cornerback position needed restocking. And the Cougars did just that, using the transfer portal. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, can Bronco Mendenhall lift Utah State into contender status this season? … With that in mind, I thought I better list the entire media poll: 1. Boise State; 2. San Diego State; 3. Fresno State; 4. Texas State; 5. WSU; 6. Colorado State; 7. Utah State; 8. Oregon State. … The Aztecs are about ready to open preseason camp. They will hold an open scrimmage Aug. 15. … Colorado State has a few questions to answer in camp, which is normal. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, the Times’ story about Washington reintegrating quarterback Demond Williams Jr. back in the fold? It’s on the S-R site today. … Colorado’s quarterback enjoys working with kids. … Utah is looking to start the Morgan Scalley era with a bang. … UCLA will count on a legacy to spark its running game. … USC should count on its running game to spark a new legacy. … How has Kenny Dillingham done as Arizona State’s coach? … What 10 newcomers on defense should shine for Arizona? … In basketball news, Arizona has signed a former Clemson player with new-found eligibility.

Indians: The final game of a road trip is often called getaway day. Spokane’s performance in Vancouver on Sunday probably had the Indians wanting to get away, as the old Southwest Airlines ads referenced. They fell 14-0, snapping a three-game winning streak.

Mariners: Not sure why the M’s were surprised by the Luis Castillo trade. Everyone in America knew the team had to trade a starting pitcher and Castillo’s large contract made him a firm possibility. … We linked the game story above and do so again here in case you missed it. …The trade deadline is only a few hours away. Who still needs what? Who has the most questions to answer? What bat will the M’s rake in? Or will they just cite Brendan Donovan’s return this week as their big trade. (If that happens, the retching sound you hear will be coming from me.) … Speaking of noises, I wonder how much noise the T-Mobile roof makes these days.

Seahawks: We linked the Times summary of training camp’s first week yesterday. It is on the S-R site today so we link it again. … I do not link fantasy football items often, mainly because I gave up the addiction a long time ago. And like every teetotaler ever, it is better if I just stay away. But this piece about the top receivers under age 25 got under my skin. Figured I would pass it along and see if having Jaxon Smith-Njigba behind Puka Nacua bothered you as much as it did me. I understand Nacua is really good. But Smith-Njigba was the best offensive player in the league last season. With the Seahawks, not a team known for offensive prowess. The Rams have a Hall of Fame quarterback and a next-level offense. Wait, now I understand. Smith-Njigba is better. Nacua is the better fantasy pick.

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• I can honestly say today’s column was put together without much in the way of AI support. Mainly because I made a mistake yesterday and trusted it. It led to a factual error that I have corrected in yesterday’s column. As someone who grew up reading about sentient robots and watching movies about the same wiping out humanity, you would think I would be prepared for the upcoming revolution. I’m not. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service