Childhood friends reunite in unexpected elevator encounter

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

On Aug. 3, Dan Kelly and Terry Anderson have a great reason to celebrate National Friendship Day.

The pair recently reconnected after 64 years apart.

Anderson and his wife have lived at Touchmark South Hill for three years. Last summer, as he headed downstairs from his fourth floor apartment, the elevator stopped at the third floor, and a gentleman entered.

“I recognized him,” Anderson, 84, recalled. “I said, ‘You’re Dan Kelly!’ ”

The greeting startled Kelly, 83.

“I didn’t know who he was at first,” he said. “It took me a minute, but his mannerisms gave him away.”

As they chatted, 64 years melted away in the light of boyhood memories.

They’d met in elementary school when they lived in the same northwest Spokane neighborhood and attended St. Charles Catholic School.

“We were at each other’s houses constantly,” said Kelly.

At the time, Anderson’s dad, Hank, coached the Gonzaga University basketball team and served as athletic director, so the friends spent a lot of time shooting hoops.

“We had many basketball games in Dan’s driveway,” Anderson said. “Thousands of them.”

Kelly nodded.

“We played every day, rain or shine,” he said.

Then he grinned and added, “I probably won more games than Terry.”

Anderson shook his head.

“Negative,” he said. “I was taller.”

“But I was quicker,” Kelly said.

When their driveways iced over, they played hockey.

In high school, both attended Gonzaga Prep, hitching a ride with a neighbor kid who could drive.

Anderson graduated in 1960, Kelly the following year, and shortly thereafter they lost track of each other.

“The last time we saw each other was 1962,” said Anderson.

Experiencing a broken jaw as a kid led to his interest in dentistry. He studied at GU for two years and then attended dental school at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.

“I was commissioned in the Air Force and stationed at Beale Air Force Base in California for two years,” he said.

He married and settled in Spokane to open his dental practice and raise his family.

Meanwhile, Kelly went north.

“I thought I was going to be a hockey player and went to Canada,” he recalled. “Hockey didn’t work out, so I ended up in Southern California, surfing and sailboating.”

When he married and started a family, he decided to put his board away and go to college.

Kelly attended Eastern Washington University, earning a master’s degree in behavioral ecology, and later studied physiological psychology at Arizona State.

“I studied wolves and coyotes and ultimately ended up in education,” he said. “I retired as a principal in the West Valley School District.”

Reconnecting after 64 years apart is a gift they don’t take for granted.

In addition to catching up with each other and reliving past exploits, they’re making new memories.

They meet for coffee on Saturdays and take an exercise class together. They’re still competitive and play HORSE on a Pop-a-Shot game in Touchmark’s lobby.

“It’s pretty even, but I’m ahead today,” said Anderson.

In May, they’re taking a trip to Spain and Portugal.

Kelly admits he was reluctant to embrace retirement community living, but is glad he made the move.

“I’d kind of isolated myself,” he said. “I didn’t know what I’d been missing.”

Finding his childhood buddy made a huge difference.

“It’s hard to make new ‘old’ friends,” Kelly said. “It was a relief to know I’ve got an old friend here.”

Contact Cindy Hval at cindyhval@gmail.com.