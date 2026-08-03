‘Job’s not finished’: A 22-year-old Ferris High School grad is one of nine competing to win $10 million in the World Series of Poker

Lucas Jumalon is a 22-year-old from Ferris High School who is one of 17 remaining players at the World Series of Poker. (Courtesy of Hayley Hochstetler)

You Tube: A live stream on the World Series of Poker’s channel is also available in select areas.

ESPN will be broadcasting the entirety of the World Series of Poker finals, starting at 6 p.m.

As an 8-year-old playing poker at the dining room table with his father’s friends, Lucas Jumalon had no idea just how far his passion for playing cards would take him.

“I gravitated towards it, and it was something to do with my dad,” Jumalon said. “I was winning them pretty early on, and it got to the point where by the time I was, like, 14 or 15 … my dad was like, ‘Hey, I think my buddies are on to us. I keep inviting them over for you to take their money.’”

Almost 15 years after relieving his father’s friends of their hard-earned cash, the 22-year-old from Ferris High School is headed to the World Series of Poker Main Event Final Table. Along with eight others, Jumalon will compete for a chance to win $10 million from Monday to Wednesday. Even if he’s the first person eliminated from the competition, he’ll still walk away with $1 million.

On Day 1 of the Main Event in mid-July, when there were still 759 players battling to reach a top spot, Jumalon only had 7,000 chips. He finished that day in second-to-last place.

But over the course of the tournament, Jumalon unleashed a fiery comeback. Now he has more chips than five of his final table opponents combined. He currently holds a whopping 35% of all the chips in play. Jumalon has 194 million chips going into the final table, while his next closest opponent, Rami Hammoud of Canada, has 79 million chips.

The World Series of Poker Main Event Final Table is set to take place at Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Jumalon said he’s confident heading into the Final Table but is also aware of what’s at stake. He’s going home with cash no matter what, but if he doesn’t get first place, he knows the loss will sting. For now, he’s staying focused, committed and completely locked into a moment that can only be described as once-in-a-lifetime.

“I’m just ready to go to war,” Jumalon said. “I’m just kind of in that mode. It’s just, the job’s not finished.”