Key second-half series starts Tuesday against second-place Eugene | Spokane Indians notebook

The 2026 Northwest League second half is becoming the title no one wants to win. But currently, the Spokane Indians sit in the driver’s seat.

Even though the Indians merely split with fourth-place Vancouver last week, and are 4-6 over their past 10 games, they return to Avista Stadium this week in first place with a 20-16 record.

The upcoming series against second-place Eugene could set the tone for the stretch run.

Next up: The Indians host a six-game set against the Emeralds (19-17).

The Emeralds were the first-half champs. They feature Deer Park native RHP Hunter Dryden and San Francisco Giants No. 3 prospect OF Jhonny Level. The 19-year-old is hitting .299 with 15 homers, 70 RBI and 17 stolen bases this season.

En fuego

Shortstop Tevin Tucker had a nice week north of the border, hitting .462/.563/.846 (6-for-13) with two doubles, a homer, four RBI – all of which came on a grand slam – and three stolen bases.

Tucker, the 26-year-old from Petersburg, West Virginia, has split time between short and center field for the Indians this season, hitting .239/.387/.311 with 17 RBI and 34 stolen bases in 59 games.

On the mound

Righty Jordy Vargas was the two-start starter last week and though he went 0-2, it came with a 3.53 ERA and seven strikeouts over 72/3 innings.

Lefty Bryson Hammer continued his strong run, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over five innings in his lone start of the week.

On the move

There was a litany of transactions last week with the team playing in Canada. Some of the players who were taken off the roster are expected to be returned to the team in the near future. Some of the players added to the roster, though, can probably be expected to stay in Spokane for the rest of the season.

Pitchers Dylan Crooks, Seth Clausen and Case Williams all joined the Indians in Vancouver and pitched during the series, along with outfielders Cameron Nelson, and Clayton Gray and catcher Blake Penso.

Infielder Roynier Hernandez, who is second in the league in batting average (.299) and fourth in on-base percentage (.405) was sent down to Low-A Fresno for the week and hit .364/.531/.591 with one homer and eight RBI in six games for the Grizzlies. His return date to Spokane is undetermined as of this posting.

Prospects watch

All stats High-A.

Roldy Brito (No. 2): Hit .192/.222/.231 (5-for-26) with two runs, one double, two RBIs, one stolen base, one walk and eight strikeouts in six games. YTD: .231/.286/.277, no HRs, three RBI, 11-for-11 SB in 15 games.

Robert Calaz (No. 15): Hit .267/.389/.400 (0-for-7) with three runs, two doubles, no RBI, three walks and two strikeouts in six games. YTD: .214/.291/.314, four HRs, 32 RBI, 10-for-13 SB in 83 games.

Brody Brecht (No. 10): Did not make an appearance last week. Seven-day injured list since May 23. YTD: 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 202/3 innings.

Max Belyeu (No. 8): Did not make an appearance last week. Seven-day injured list since July 2. YTD: .244/.348/.489, 12 HR, 31 RBI 4-for-8 SB in 60 games.

Tanner Thach (No. 19): Hit .150/.136/.250 (3-for-13) with two doubles, no homers, four RBI, no walks and one strikeout in five games. YTD: .188/.241/.356, five 2Bs, four HR, 18 RBI in 25 games.

Ethan Hedges (No. 20): Hit .286/.304/.571 (6-for-21) with three runs, three doubles, one home run, six RBI, one walk and five strikeouts in five games. YTD: .277/.343/.441, 20 2Bs, 13 HRs, 59 RBI, 3-for-5 SB in 89 games.

Yujanyer Herrera (No. 23): Did not make an appearance last week. Assigned to Colorado Rockies Arizona Complex League on July 28. YTD: 1-3, 5.19 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 65 Ks, 602/3 innings.