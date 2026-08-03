Investigators arrest 37-year-old man in connection to devastating Spokane County wildfires

This area along West Euclid Road in Airway Heights, 08/03/2026, marked with red is what witnesses describe as the starting point for the devasting wildfires that ravaged Spokane. Brian Plonka,The Spokesman-Review

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson for allegedly setting the Old Trails fire, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels announced Monday night.

Nowels said the man, Aaron F. Farinacci, was reported by witnesses to be “acting suspicious” and kneeling in the grass near the ignition site of the Old Trails fire on Saturday.

Law enforcement contacted Farinacci more than a mile down the road from where the blaze initially ignited, Nowels said, but was released at the time so first responders could prioritize the fire.

Aaron Farinacci, 37, was arrested Monday on suspicion of setting the Old Trails fire. (Arizona State Prison)

Farinacci was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Monday, Nowels said at a news conference Monday night.

The fire was consistent with being started by a match or lighter, Nowels said. Investigators later discovered he was in possession of matches, he added.

“It is a continuing and ongoing investigation,” Nowels said.

Farinacci lives in Spokane, though he has a felony manslaughter conviction out of Arizona. But “as far as we can determine now, he is a Spokane resident,” Nowels said, though he didn’t know for how long.

According to the Phoenix News Times, the victim in Farinacci’s manslaughter case was his father. Farinacci killed him when his father asked his son to do dishes, the paper reported.

The sheriff said Farinacci doesn’t have any prior arson convictions, but he has been contacted before for “arson-related behavior.”

“It was through the work of vigilant citizens who were noticing things awry in their community, who were noticing things that were different and who took the time to engage with law enforcement to make sure the necessary information was shared,” Spokane County Prosecutor Preston McCollam said.

A man and woman at a Newman Lake address associated with a relative of Farinacci declined to comment after the news broke of his arrest Monday night.

The Old Trails Fire that destroyed around 700 homes Saturday is presumed to be human-caused, according to Washington State Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Ryan Rodruck. The Department of Natural Resources is the lead investigator on the fire.

“We are working with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and our fire district partners to investigate. We have ruled out any natural cause,” Rodruck said via email Monday. “The investigative process is very deliberative.”

The fire is one of three in Spokane County, together totaling over 10,000 acres. The causes other two fires, Autumn Lane and Fairview, remains under investigation.

The Old Trails fire was reported around noon Saturday near West Euclid Road and North Old Trails Road, northeast of Airway Heights.

A Spokesman-Review reporter on West Trails Road and the Centennial Trail observed a man in a green shirt and backpack walking eastbound around between 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday.

A man in a car drove down West Trails Road and stopped next to a Spokane Police officer who was parked at the Centennial Trail entrance to block traffic. He told the officer, “We saw that guy an hour ago.”

A fire official in a truck stopped to intercept the conversation and asked the officer if he was going to stop the man in the backpack. The police officer indicated he could not leave his post at the time.

The official drove down the road, flashed the light on top of the truck and made contact with the man before heading back to the fire. Law enforcement sources confirmed to The Spokesman-Review Monday evening Farinacci matches the paper’s description of a suspect wearing a green shirt with a backpack.

Near the reported ignition site is BNSF Railway tracks. The only land burned in that area is north of the tracks, The Spokesman-Review observed Monday. Also nearby was pink tape strewn around multiple trees.

That Saturday at 12:37 p.m., the fire was believed to be around 200 acres and growing fast, The Spokesman-Review observed from the 8800 block of Euclid. Nearby residents were seen running frantically down Old Trails Road, away from the cloud of smoke erupting behind them.

Euclid was unscathed at the time. Surrounding homes were fine. By 12:45 p.m., however, the fire had jumped Old Trails Road. It was only a matter of seconds before flames approached Euclid, nearly trapping anything on the road in its path.

Those on Indian Bluff were observed packing their cars and grabbing their pets by 12:55 p.m. Their homes were burned to the ground as of Monday morning.