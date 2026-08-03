Mariners acquire outfielder Taylor Ward in trade with Orioles

By Adam Jude and Ryan Divish Seattle Times

The Mariners addressed their biggest roster need on trade-deadline day, acquiring right-handed-hitting outfielder Taylor Ward from the Baltimore Orioles in a four-player trade Monday, industry sources with knowledge of the deal told the Times.

In another strong signal of their intention to push for a playoff berth, the Mariners held on to free-agent-to-be Randy Arozarena, and they did not trade either of two other starting pitchers – George Kirby or Emerson Hancock – that had drawn interest before Monday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

The Mariners, though, were unable to complete a second deadline-day trade Monday to bolster their bullpen, despite conversations with various teams throughout the day. Adding another reliever had been one of the Mariners’ priorities, and this is the second year they failed to fulfill a wish-list item of acquiring another proven leverage arm.

The Mariners did acquire veteran right-handed reliever Seranthony Domínguez on Saturday, the one other trade they were able to consummate in this summer trade season, involving veteran starter Luis Castillo going to the Chicago White Sox.

Domínguez and Ward are both expected to be in uniform for the Mariners when the open a three-game series Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers. Hancock is scheduled to start the opener, followed by Bryan Woo (Wednesday) and Bryce Miller (Thursday).

Seattle is sending reliever Alex Hoppe and two minor-league pitchers – Brock Moore and Harrison Kreiling – to Baltimore in the Ward deal, a source said.

Ward, 32, will be a free agent at the end of the season.

All season, Seattle has ranked as one of the worst offenses in the majors against left-handed pitching, and acquiring a right-handed bat like Ward was a priority leading up to Monday’s deadline.

Ward is a familiar figure in the AL West, having spent his first eight years with the Los Angeles Angels. He was traded to Baltimore last winter for starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez.

In 2015, Ward was the Angels’ first-round pick when Mariners president Jerry Dipoto was still the Angels’ general manager.

Ward hit .246 with seven homers, 20 doubles and a .730 OPS in 506 plate appearances with the Orioles this season.

His power numbers are down this season – his .346 slugging would be a career low in a full season – but his .383 on-base percentage is a career high.

Ward’s 87 walks this season lead the American League.

Ward should be especially useful against left-handed pitching. He has a .269/.413/.426 slash line (.839 OPS) in 138 plate appearances against lefties this season, compared to a .238/.372/.318 slash line (.690 OPS) against righties.

Ward has been the Orioles’ primary left fielder, but he could be an option to play right field or DH with the Mariners.

The Mariners are hopeful Ward will arrive in Seattle in time for the start of Tuesday’s series against the Tigers.

Brendan Donovan, the Mariners’ opening-day third baseman, is also expected to be activated from the injured list on Tuesday, putting the Mariners’ lineup at full strength for the first time since early April.

How the Mariners’ lineup could look with Ward

The addition of Ward’s right-handed bat should offer Seattle some flexibility when constructing its lineup.

“We are excited to add Taylor to our lineup,” Mariners GM Justin Hollander said in a statement. “He has proven to be a consistent performer that is among the very best in the league at getting on base. We are thrilled to be adding a player of his caliber to our team.”

Ward has a career OPS of .827 vs. left-handed pitching (.739 vs. right-handed pitching) and a .413 on-base percentage vs. lefties this season. He most often batted leadoff for the Orioles.

Here’s a look at the Mariners’ potential lineup vs. left-handed pitching the rest of the season:

1. Taylor Ward, RF

2. Randy Arozarena, LF

3. Dom Canzone, DH

4. Julio Rodríguez, CF

5. Josh Naylor, 1B

6. Cal Raleigh, C

7. Brendan Donovan, 3B

8. Cole Young, 2B

9. Colt Emerson, SS

And here’s a potential lineup vs. right-handed pitching:

1. Cole Young, 2B

2. Randy Arozarena, LF

3. Dom Canzone, DH

4. Julio Rodríguez, CF

5. Josh Naylor, 1B

6. Cal Raleigh, C

7. Brendan Donovan, 3B

8. Taylor Ward, RF

9. Colt Emerson, SS

Ward has primarily played left field in his career. It’s possible the Mariners could have Arozarena DH some days, play Ward in left and have Canzone out in right field.

The expected return of Donovan (groin) from the injured list Tuesday also gives the Mariners added defensive versatility, though it’s pretty clear he’ll be needed to play third base in the short term, especially with J.P. Crawford (wrist) on the injured list.

Donovan opened the season as the Mariners’ leadoff hitter, and he could be the choice to bat atop the lineup again. Young, though, has been particularly effective batting first of late, posting a .337/.380/.477 slash line (.857 OPS) in 92 plate appearances as the leadoff hitter.