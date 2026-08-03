Medically vulnerable populations relied on evacuation plans, STA during Saturday’s wildfires in Spokane

By Kip Hill For The Spokesman-Review

Joyce Miller, 89, was preparing for dinner at her home at Fairwood Retirement Village on Saturday afternoon when she got a call from her daughter.

“She said, ‘Get your medications, an overnight bag and two changes of clothes,’ ” Miller said Sunday afternoon, relaying the instructions from her daughter, former Spokane City Council member Candace Mumm.

Miller could smell the smoke of the approaching Old Trails fire through the closed windows of her apartment in the retirement community near Mead High School.

Laraya Matveyev, business development director at BrightStar Care of Spokane, said the in-home care provider had to relocate its offices to her house in Spokane Valley on Saturday as the fire threatened their offices. The company provides care to many people treated at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Northwest Spokane, which was evacuated at 2 p.m. Saturday as the fire tore through nearby Riverside State Park.

Veterans Affairs said late Sunday that the hospital, outpatient clinics and business operation centers would be closed through at least Tuesday.

“We had multiple clientele with power outages,” Matveyev said, noting many of those people only had landline phones that may have been knocked out when the lights flickered. “We sent staff to homes to ensure they were safe.”

That included a hospice patient who Matveyev said had been waiting hours for an ambulance. The company’s director of nursing went to their home and carried them out, Matveyev said.

The VA Medical Center relocated 27 patients on Saturday, according to officials, who were receiving care at area shelters under VA doctors.

At a news conference Sunday afternoon, Spokane County Commissioner Chris Jordan said military veterans concerned about accessing healthcare through their military benefits should reach out to Spokane County Veterans Services, which can be reached at 509 -477-3690.

Smaller, group home care providers were also forced to evacuate. Daniel Muhia helped residents of an adult family home his sister, Gladys, operates near Indian Trail Elementary evacuate to his facility on 18th Avenue, on the South Hill.

“People were just parked on Francis,” Muhia said. He took Wall Street through downtown to his facility, Merit Care, at the height of the evacuations, he said.

Other smaller home providers, like Muhia’s that can hold up to six people in a home, shared openings on social media as the fires spread, he said, offering bed spaces for anyone that couldn’t meet the need.

“It’s amazing how all the adult family home centers came together,” he said. “Everything worked out very good.”

Though Miller left in the vehicle of a relative, the Spokane Transit Authority helped get out other residents. Many of those forced to leave found their way to the American Red Cross shelter at the Spokane Convention Center downtown.

About 17 people from Royal Crown and King and Queens 1 and 2 Adult Family Homes arrived to the shelter at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday after being evacuated in the afternoon. Caregivers and aids helped drive residents to the convention center.

“We have a bunch of good caregivers too,” said Jenna Bursh, who lives at Royal Crown Adult Family Home. “They are making us feel safe.”

STA buses lined the streets outside the Spokane Convention Center Saturday night after Spokane Falls Community College lost power, many unloading assisted living residents in need of medical aid.

Matveyev said because of planning her company had performed, no patients who still wanted a daily visit missed their appointments Saturday, and they hoped to continue that level of service as evacuations stretched into a second day.

“It’s really important that you have good communication with all your community partners,” she said.

Miller is making due without her cellphone and hearing aid charger at her son’s house until cleared to return to Fairwood. The magnitude of the disaster hit her quickly when she smelled that smoke, she said.

“I realized, this is for real,” Miller said. “This is happening right here, right now.”

Staff writer Julia Pentasuglio contributed to this story.