‘Once in every 600 lifetimes’: Ferris grad Lucas Jumalon battles eight others during Day 1 of final table at World Series of Poker Main Event

Spokane native Lucas Jumalon, left, talks to an ESPN reporter before competing in the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas on Monday. (Mathew Callaghan/The Spokesman-Review)

By Mathew Callaghan The Spokesman-Review

Dressed in a black T-shirt depicting Tony Montana from “Scarface,” Lucas Jumalon entered the final table of the World Series of Poker main event with guns blazing. After being called to find his seat, the 22-year-old Ferris High School graduate jogged past Bruce Buffer, the voice of the octagon, with finger guns aimed at the crowd from Spokane.

A sea of red shirts and hats in support of Canadian ex-hockey player Greg Mueller contrasted the army of Spokanites dressed in dark shades. Jumalon, who entered the day with a hefty 115 million chip lead on second place, took his time to high-five those who came to support him and rubbed the bald head of his father, Butch, for good luck before taking a seat.

The words on the back of his shirt read “The world is yours,” which is a fitting message for the young man who had the second-shortest stack of chips when there were still 759 players vying for the $10 million grand prize on July 4.

Since then, Jumalon mounted a fiery comeback and entered the final table Monday night ready to take care of “unfinished business,” with 35% of the total chips on the table.

“You always have those dreams and aspirations,” Jumalon said. “It’s like winning the lottery. I knew I could do it, but like my buddy was telling me, ‘even if you’re a good poker player, this happens once in every 600 lifetimes.’ ”

Jumalon is one of four Americans a part of the final table. The Americans are joined by two Canadians, a Frenchman, a Finn and a man from Cyprus. The goal on Monday night for Jumalon was to whittle nine players down to just six.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Jumalon had 161.5 million chips when the Cypriot, Evagoras Evagorou, was the first player to get knocked out. Jamie Shaevel of Santa Monica, California, won with a pair of aces that beat Evagorou’s pair of jacks.

Over the course of the next hour, Jumalon became more hesitant to play hands he wasn’t sure of. Even with that strategy, by 9 p.m., Jumalon had 27.5 million chips less than he did when he started the night and there were still two people left to eliminate. By 9:25 p.m., he won a big pot and his chip count ballooned to a lofty 218.5 million.

“I’m excited,” Jumalon said. “I’m super competitive. So, I’ll be pissed if I get second.”