Several Seahawks have already been on ‘Hard Knocks.’ Here’s their advice

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON — For a handful of current Seahawks, the presence of the “Hard Knocks” camera crews at the VMAC over the past few weeks as HBO prepares to air the first episode featuring the team on Tuesday has been nothing new.

Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu was a member of the Los Angeles Chargers when “Hard Knocks” featured them along with the Rams in a training camp edition in 2020.

His advice to his current teammates as they embark on the “Hard Knocks” journey for the first time?

“Just be yourself,” Nwosu said. “Go about doing your daily business. Just be who you are. You don’t have to act like somebody you’re not because you’re being recorded. We’re always being recorded anyway. So just be yourself and just be who you are.”

Two other current Seahawks who have been on the show before — offensive lineman Josh Jones and running back Velus Jones Jr. — speak similarly.

Josh Jones was a member of the Arizona Cardinals when they were featured on the in-season edition in 2022.

He jokes that as a young offensive lineman on a team that featured well-known names such as Kyler Murray and J.J. Watt he doesn’t think he was ever actually shown.

The Cardinals were limping through a 4-13 season when the “Hard Knocks” crews showed up at midseason and Jones says, “It was kind of fun. Brought a little light to the team.”

Velus Jones Jr. was with the Bears in 2024 when they were featured on the training camp edition and became something of a key storyline as a former third-round pick who was on the bubble for a roster spot entering his third season in the NFL.

One episode spotlighted the story of Jones and his pet ferret, Crash, who died in 2020.

“Shout out my ferret, Crash,” Jones said this week when reminded of that episode.

Jones echoes Nwosu’s advice to “just be yourself and enjoy football. Football is fun. It’s the sport you’ve been playing since you were just a little kid, so literally just have fun with it.”

All characterized their previous time on the show positively.

“It was a cool experience,” Velus Jones said. “My family got to get some laughs in and everything.”

Then there’s the experience of former Seahawk Luke Willson.

The Seahawks have never been on the show, which debuted in 2001, until now.

But Willson, who began his NFL career with the Seahawks from 2013-17, was one of the primary storylines when the show featured the then-Oakland Raiders in 2019. Willson had signed a one-year free agent contract with the Raiders after a year with Detroit in 2018.

Willson seemed a natural for the show as a player known for his outgoing personality as well as winning a Super Bowl ring with the Seahawks as a rookie and finding himself fighting for a roster spot with a new team entering his seventh NFL season.

How does Willson recall his experience?

“In my life it’s been the worst media I’ve ever dealt with,” Willson said in a phone interview.

He calls one scene featuring him in the first episode as “media malpractice.”

The scene in question began with a player identified as Willson gets knocked back by rookie safety Johnathan Abram during a no-pads practice when there wasn’t supposed to be contact.

Willson was shown saying: “We’ll see when these pads come on, youngster,” as an apparent response to Abram (who later played for the Seahawks).

Willson says the player shown getting knocked off his feet wasn’t him, it was another offensive player who also had long hair. He said that his statement wasn’t directed at Abram but was said during a different practice to another rookie who was going hard during a walk-through, Clelin Ferrell, who was the fourth overall pick of the draft that year.

“It’s a different day; it’s a different practice; it’s not even me (getting knocked back),” Willson said. “These guys made it seem like Abram ran me over and that I went to the sidelines crying about it.”

Willson said he hadn’t watched the episode live and was laying in his bed when “all the sudden my phone starts ringing and everyone is like, ‘Dude, I can’t believe you let a rookie do you like that!’ Like a lot of my boys, a lot of Seattle guys, are like, ‘Dude you’ve got to be kidding me. What happened to you?’ And I’m like, ‘What on earth are they talking about?’ Like if you get jacked up by a rookie you don’t forget, so I’m like, ‘What?’”

Willson eventually figured out what was on the episode.

He said he talked to a producer to ask what happened and that the response was: “’Oh, I’m so sorry.’ I’m like, ‘You’re so sorry?’ This is on national television, like there’s no ‘sorries’ here. This is ridiculous.”

Willson continued to be featured prominently on the show, including during an episode when the Raiders played a preseason game in Winnipeg (Willson is a native of LaSalle, Ontario) and when he was released in the roster cutdown to 53 players before the regular season.

That episode showed Willson cleaning out his locker after hearing the news and leaving the Raiders facility.

“There’s always like the ‘veteran guy that’s on the bubble,’” Willson said. “I unfortunately ended up being that storyline. I kind of knew (he was in danger of being cut) because the writing was on the wall with a lot of things with that, so I wasn’t so much stressed about that.”

In fact, Willson says getting cut worked out just fine since he ended up re-signing with the Seahawks in September and playing the rest of that season in Seattle.

The scene appearing to depict his response to Abram still rankles: “As you can tell I still haven’t forgiven them.”

Willson says he tried to get back at the “Hard Knocks” crew at the time by ruining shots of other players.

“I’d go around and blow the sound up as much as I could,” Willson said.

Willson now is an analyst for CFL games and commentates about the NFL for TSN (The Sports Network) in Canada.

Working on the other side of the camera has Willson even more peeved about his “Hard Knocks” time.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more offside event in the media ever,” he says of the Abram scene. “And I live in the media. Can you imagine like editing clips from different days and of different players and trying to make it seem like something? That’s not onside. So, I don’t really have much good things to say about the ‘Hard Knocks’ people.

“And if I was in Seattle right now, I’d warn all the boys and be like, ‘Hey man, obviously they are not going to do that to, say, Sam Darnold or one of the bigger name guys. But if you’re not a household name, look out, because they’ll get you.’”