Spokane businesses show resilience amid the flames

Hungry patrons pressed their faces against the glass windows of north Spokane restaurants Outlaw BBQ & Catering and Fieldhouse Pizza & Pub at the intersection of North Assembly Street and Wellesley Avenue.

They discovered both restaurants were unexpectedly closed because of the three fires burning through Spokane.

From restaurants to pottery shops and cat clinics, these businesses are dealing with a city crisis:

Garland Theater

Located just a few miles south of the Old Trails fire, the Garland Theater had to close Saturday but has since reopened and now serves as a donation center to help those impacted by the fire.

Saturday’s closure was in the middle of the “Never Say Die Carnival,” an event themed around popular 1989 movie “The Goonies.”

“We were just on the edge of the evacuation zone,” said Jasmine Dennis, co-owner of the theater. “So we thought it would be safer not to have a ton of traffic when people were trying to get out.”

On Sunday, when it reopened, the theater began to see donations and volunteers.

“We didn’t even ask for help. People just showed up. … It’s incredible,” Dennis said.

Spokane Baby Company

Spokane Baby Company, a store just a block east of the Garland specializing in children’s clothing and goods, also has a donation center outside its storefront.

The “give what you can, take what you need” area provided clothing, diapers, wipers and other baby essentials to impacted families.

The Swinging Doors

The Swinging Doors, a restaurant within the Old Trails fire Level 3 evacuation zone, has closed. Several employees were impacted by the fires, and the restaurant manager lost his home, general manager Lisa Emery said.

“It feels like the pandemic all over again,” Emery said. “But thankfully, our business is still standing. We just can’t open yet.”

Pete’s Pizza

Pete’s Pizza initially saw slowed business but has mostly regained its normal volume of customers.

“Now, there are more people that are coming in that just want to not think about the fire anymore,” Jake Picard, cook and server, said.

Tecate Grill

The Mexican restaurant on Northwest Boulevard, saw some confusion when the power initially shut off Saturday.

Owner Pablo Vazquez said business has since returned to normal. Several employees at the restaurant have lost their homes.

Polka Dot Pottery

Polka Dot Pottery closed quickly upon learning about the fires.

“There has been really nobody here,” Sinclair said. “Everyone’s just been on edge.”

Downriver Smiles

Downriver Smiles has taken calls from patients canceling appointments and whose dental appliances were left behind in evacuated or burned homes.

Several employees at Downriver Smiles have been evacuated, and several others did not come in to work due to receiving Level 2 “get set” evacuations.

“We’re being very understanding, ’cause it’s affected people here as well,” treatment coordinator Deanna Williams said.

Spokane Cat Clinic

Spokane Cat Clinic has experienced some unusual business due to fires.

“There’s been a huge influx of boarding requests because there were so many pets displaced,” veterinarian Dr. Kaylie Shaver said. “I’ve had a few urgent patients today for minor smoke inhalation, things like that.”

Most of the clinic’s appointments have been canceled or rescheduled due to air quality concerns.

“Thank goodness, so we can make room to see all of the urgent stuff,” Jacelyn Macklem, an assistant at the clinic, said.

De Leon Foods

Despite an early closure Saturday, De Leon’s on Francis remained open Sunday and saw an uptick in business. North Spokane locals gradually returned to the North Francis location after a weekend on evacuation watch.

“We’re trying to be one of those stores that stays open for customers,” store manager Josh Saldibar said. “I know there’s a lot of people who … can’t cook right now – they’re out of electricity. So … our doors are open for them.”

A family-owned franchise, De Leon served as an accessible point to rest and get a meal for families in the North Francis neighborhoods waiting on the evacuation mandate to lift.

Lilac Lanes & Casino

With lower-than-usual patronage from bowling regulars and fewer staff, Lilac Lanes closed early Saturday and saw slow business Sunday.

As the week goes on, employee Todd Benner anticipates that north Spokane residents – many of whom are frequent patrons from the Nine Mile and Deer Park areas – will come looking for a place to decompress from stress.

“We’ve just kind of noticed that it’s a place where people can come to get away from this,” Benner said, “to get a break off this tragedy that’s happened and feel somewhat normal in an otherwise scary time.”

General manager Eddie Williams said Lilac Lanes will offer free meals to the regional fire department Thursday, Williams said. The cook “believes in feeding the streets from time to time. And in a situation like this, it’s just perfect.”

Cimarron Waldo is a member of the Teen Journalism Institute, funded by Comma Journalism Lab and STCU. Fellow teen journalists Isla Hansen and Miller Coyne contributed reporting.