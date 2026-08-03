Wildfires overshadow Avista Q2 earnings; ratepayers may pay more for fire damage in future

Avista reported $35 million in net income, with earnings per share from the utility business equal to Q2 2025 at 29 cents per share. Guidance for the second half of the company’s utility earnings remained unchanged at a range of $2.52 to $2.72 per diluted share.

Avista CEO Heather Rosentrater made clear Monday that the energy company’s facilities “were not involved in starting any of these fires in the Spokane area.”

The company also said that passing costs from wildfires on to customers is on the table. Avista may ask the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission for permission to set wildfire-induced costs aside for possible recovery from customers later. The commission would have to approve, and the state Attorney General’s Public Counsel unit, which is already contesting Avista’s pending rate request, could fight it.

“Once the assessment is complete, we can make some determination of whether we file a petition with the commission. If that ends up making sense, we’ll let you know,” said Kevin Christie, senior vice president, CFO and treasurer at Avista.

The cause of the three fires that started over the weekend in Spokane, which collectively burned an estimated 700 to 1,100 structures, has yet to be determined.

Rosentrater spoke mostly about fires Monday during a call previously meant to discuss Q2 earnings results.

“We still have electric and natural gas outages in parts of our service territory because of damaged infrastructure, evacuation restrictions, and ongoing safety concerns associated with the fires,” Rosentrater said.

As of Monday morning, the company reported that 7,300 of 429,000 electric customers were out of power, and about 5,300 of 386,000 natural gas customers were without service. These outages do not include services impacted by preventive safety power shutoff measures. Because each natural gas customer must be restored individually, gas restoration is expected to take time.

“While service has been restored to customers impacted solely by the Public Safety Power Shutoff, we know that thousands of customers are still without power, and for many, the hardest part may still lie ahead,” Rosentrater said in a Sunday news release.

Avista’s transmission system is running at reduced capacity as a result of the fires. The company is asking customers to reduce energy consumption to support the company’s restoration efforts.

Avista cut power to customers in north Spokane, Nine Mile Falls, Mead, the South Hill and several other areas Saturday as forecasters warned of extreme fire conditions.

“We know it’s really hard for the community to be experiencing proactive outages in the public safety power shutoffs, but we did find on at least one of those lines that had been proactively de-energized, we found several trees that fell into the line during our patrol of those lines that we do on those feeders before we re-energize,” Rosentrater said.

The company has not fully assessed the damage to its distribution infrastructure.

“With the distribution in it, there’s a significant structure loss. Working through how we support the areas that remain, that’s what we’re trying to understand better right now and how long that will take,” Rosentrater said, in response to a question about infrastructure normalization outlook.

Avista also plans to file rebuttal testimony to a pending rate case increase on Friday, with a hearing schedule for Aug. 27. The company says that the wildfires aren’t impacting their outlook on the four-year rate plan.

“Based on what I know, I think the four-year continues to make sense for us for all the reasons we’ve previously elaborated. As a reminder, if we have some kind of extreme event or situation arise during the four-year rate plan, we can. It’s not something we want to do, but we can go ahead and refile and replace years three and four,” Christie said.