With limited vacancy, Spokane-area hotels offer discounted rooms for fire evacuees

Hotels in and around Spokane have filled up in recent days as thousands of residents have fled the three wildfires that had burned over 10,000 acres in the area as of Monday, but local hotels are coordinating to offer discounted rooms to evacuees.

Rose Noble, president and CEO of Visit Spokane, said hotels in the area already had limited availability – typical for a summer weekend – when the fires broke out, and finding space for the evacuees has been challenging. But the tourism organization produced a list of nine hotels with rooms available on Monday afternoon and plans to update the list on Tuesday.

“What we’re being told is that things are filling up, if not already full,” she said. “We imagine the occupancy is pretty close to being totally consumed, but we won’t have that specific percentage for a little while.”

The Madison Inn, the Steam Plant Hotel and Hotel Ruby are all offering rooms to evacuees for $89 per night, while Hotel Indigo offers discounted nightly rates of $99 for displaced residents and $50 for first responders. Tru by Hilton in Spokane Valley, the Montvale Hotel and the Ruby River Hotel are advertising reduced rates depending on the day and length of stay, and the Best Western Plus Peppertree Airport Inn offers a 15% discount.

Noble said availability is changing quickly and the hotels should be contacted directly for the latest information. Visit Spokane plans to add more information to its website on Tuesday.

Dan Zimmerer, president of Ruby Hospitality, said most of the seven hotels the company operates in Spokane and North Idaho were sold out for the weekend before the fires ignited. When guests started to cancel trips to Spokane due to the fires, the hotel group started filling those rooms with evacuees.

“We deeply discounted our rooms and tried to accommodate people that were being evacuated as a priority,” he said. “For every phone call that called to cancel because they didn’t want to come to Spokane because of the fires, I got three people that wanted to make a new reservation.”

More rooms opened up Sunday, Zimmerer said, and people who had traveled as far as Pullman to find a room returned to Spokane. Some of the company’s employees lost their homes and others were evacuated, he said, and they were given rooms in the hotels.

Ruby Hospitality also operates two apartment buildings in Spokane, the Ruby Suites and Montvale Lofts, and Zimmerer said evacuees have been placed in vacant units in those complexes.

“We’ll continue to try to accommodate and have as good a rate as we can possibly have for people in need,” he said.

Noble said the list of hotels with available rooms has been distributed to the city and county governments, the Spokane Public Facilities District and the Red Cross. More information will be available at VisitSpokane.com on Tuesday.

related content