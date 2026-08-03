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Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine’s ambassador to U.S.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Olha Stefanishyna speaks with attendees after testifying before a U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the abduction of Ukrainian children by the Russian Federation on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 3, 2025.  (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
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by Ronald Popeski Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, in a decree published ​on Monday.

Stefanishyna had been in her job for nearly a year. Her departure had ⁠been expected for several weeks.

Her departure coincides with ‌a shake-up in recent weeks ​of top officials, including the replacement of the prime minister and defense minister. A reshuffle of Ukraine’s diplomatic ⁠and ambassadorial appointments is also ‌expected.

Stefanishyna, writing on ‌Facebook, said the decision to leave her post was “my own ⁠decision, driven by personal circumstances … ” and said she had accomplished much ‌during her time in ‌the post.

“We boosted the supply of American weapons and maintained support right when ⁠the political climate in Washington ​was changing ⁠and ​not in our favor,” she wrote.

Ukraine’s Suspilne public broadcaster quoted Stefanishyna last week as telling reporters in ⁠Washington that Zelenskyy had not sought her resignation.

Stefanishyna said on Facebook that she would ⁠address other questions about her circumstances that have arisen in the media.

Ukrainian media outlets said she had ⁠informed the president ‌of her intention to ​leave her ‌post last month. The reports ​referred to long-running investigations into alleged irregularities in her asset declaration.