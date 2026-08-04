A Grip on Sports: Our spin around the dial today stops on an oldies station, legal talk, the Pac-12 and ‘Hard Knocks’

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Let’s take a quick spin around the dial, shall we? Instead of using an AM radio, though, we’ll modernize a bit. Make stops via Sirius XM’s app on our phone utilizing a small Bluetooth speaker. Nothing more modern than that.

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• Our first stop? An oldies station. There are plenty. How about ‘90s on Nine? That was the decade Jerry Dipoto was floating around the big leagues, right? And probably singing along to “Wonderwall.”

When his trade philosophy had to be honed. After all, the righthanded relief pitcher was never part of a mid-season blockbuster. And he seems averse to making one as the guy in charge.

And, no, I’m not including either of the Luis Castillo trades – coming to Seattle from the Reds in 2022 and leaving for the White Sox a week ago – in that category. If he had pulled the trigger on a Kade Anderson-for-Mason Miller deal, one that was rumored in the works yesterday, then, yes, the narrative changes. But, as expected, he didn’t. Correctly, considering the team’s need for a star left-handed starter over the next few years.

As Dipoto likes to do, and has done as long as he made the decisions with the Angels and Mariners, is smaller, more-focused deals. The two he made in this, the year of the American League’s openness, fit that bill.

Castillo and his contract to Chicago for – as far as the stretch run is concerned – highly paid reliever Seranthony Domínguez. Three minor league arms Monday for former Angel and Oriole outfielder Taylor Ward.

Is it enough? Not to win the World Series. That’s a resounding no. But is it enough to move the fan-o-meter to the optimistic side? Sorry, I am not sure even that lower bar was reached.

Fine. Fans are fickle. So are relievers, so maybe Dominguez rebounds the next two months. And maybe Ward, who visited T-Mobile often in his career, hits better in the place as an M’s player than he did (.195 batting average with a .533 OPS in 127 plate appearances) against the M’s staff.

Though if he continues to exhibit his new-found discerning eye – he’s walked an American League-best 87 times this season and has a .383 on-base percentage – he will help.

The trade deadline is over. One of two things will happen. The M’s will play better, win more and challenge in the A.L. West. Or the only other shoe Dipoto has in his closet, booting Dan Wilson to the curb, has to occur. Doesn’t it? If not, it’s obvious Dipoto has his eyes set on 2028 as the year the M’s plant a flag. You know, after the season-long lockout yields a salary cap.

• Does Sirius have a channel dedicated to legal talk? Yes it does. Up in the 700s somewhere. Pretty poor placement. It should be housed right between the one that covers the SEC and the one with the Mad Dog.

After all, college sports seem to be all about legalities these days. The most recent? Eligibility. Five-for-five. Rulings here. Rulings there. Will members of the class of 2022 who played four consecutive years be allowed a fifth, as every other class will be under the new NCAA rules?

So far judges have leaned toward yes. A hodge-podge of rulings at the state and federal level have granted temporary injunctions. More should come. Then the appeals. And battles.

Not only are the athletes caught in limbo, so are athletic programs. Close to home the big question is simple. Can Gonzaga fill the point-guard void in its roster with a talented, experienced player? If so, when can Donovan Dent get on campus?

• Over the next few days every college football squad in the nation will have begun officially prepping for the season. It’s too bad the Pac-12 doesn’t have a dedicated channel on Sirius. Or XM. Or on YouTube for that matter. Mike Yam and Yogi Roth playing the hits like the old days. Wouldn’t that be special?

This is the rebirth year. The Phoenix-rising one.

The equivalent of standing at the top of Mount Nebo. The question is, will Washington State have filled the role of Moses or Joshua when the football season ends? Most see the Cougars outside, looking in at the CFP’s promised land. Boise State seems to be the favorite to earn the Group of Six’s one allocated spot. Or someone from the American Conference.

No one will ever accuse me of being a Cougar honk, thankfully, but I can’t shake the feeling Washington State will be better than everyone thinks. And fun as heck to watch under Kirby Moore. Or that Trent Bray, a Pullman High grad, will put a defense on the field that flies around and jars the ball loose constantly like the Greyhounds used to in his day.

No matter. Whether the final score is 49-45 or 19-15, the Cougars will play an oversized role in the Pac-12’s race this season.

• “Hard Knocks” is not a Sirius XM show. Though a simulcast would be fine by me. Instead, this year’s NFL reality soap opera begins tonight on HBO.

Or should we say “Hard Knocks: Seattle” begins tonight? After all, the long-running, behind-the-scenes training camp show is of the “Big Brother” or “The Real World” genre. With the added twist of a bunch of people hitting each other. OK, hitting each other almost every day, not just occasionally.

The show will run each Tuesday at 6 p.m. I know of at least one person who will be glued to the TV set. Why Kim loves “Hard Knocks” I have no idea. But after 47 years of marriage (next week) I just go with it. This year I might even join her with a bowl of Skinny Pop.

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WSU: Greg Woods continues to introduce the position groups for the new-look Cougars, with today’s edition focused on the wide receivers. Our favorite last season, Tony Freeman, is back, along with a bunch of high-level transfers. The group is part of why I expressed the optimistic outlook above. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, Jon Wilner’s preseason top 25 includes Notre Dame in the top spot and Boise State as his highest-rated Pac-12 school (19). His ranking is on the S-R site this morning. … John Canzano has his weekly mailbag. … Oregon State is ready to open camp with a roster that is pretty much filled with newcomers. … Will Colorado State win more games this season than Colorado? … Boise State may have two more players eligible for the season. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, we ranted so much about USC and Notre Dame killing off their longtime rivalry series, it’s only fair we rave about the fact it will return. In a new, early season form. And not until 2030. Neither of which is perfect but we’ll take it. … Speaking of legal, Ted Cruz feels his revised Protect College Sports Act will be the law of the land soon. … Oregon held its media day Monday. So there are quite a few Duck-centric stories to pass along. … Utah began practice yesterday. Here is what stood out. … UCLA wants to be explosive on both sides of the ball. … In basketball news, being around the summer circuit recently, this story about Colorado focusing fewer resources on high school recruiting comes as no surprise. Most middle-to-top-end schools seem to be doing the same. … Transfers are all the rage, especially newly eligible ones. … The UCLA and Arizona women will begin playing again.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, the STATs Perform Top 25 FCS poll was released Monday. Defending champion Montana State was No. 1, followed by Montana, which opened practice yesterday. UC Davis was listed sixth and Northern Arizona 25th. Missing this season? North Dakota State, which is playing in the Mountain West. … Northern Colorado has a female coach on its staff.

Indians: Spokane’s hot second-half start may have faded a bit but the quick run out of the gate has kept the Indians in first place over the first 36 games. First-half champion Eugene comes to town tonight – air-quality willing – for a series Dave Nichols feels “could set the tone for the stretch run.” That and more are contained in his weekly notebook.

Mariners: We linked the Times’ story on yesterday’s Ward trade above. And here as well. … As happens every season, the day after the trade deadline is filled with multiple national sites throwing out grades and what-not. They’re fun, sure, but rarely have any semblance of reality. But, as we said, fun. So we pass them along. … This story about the M’s first All-Star, Ruppert Jones, isn’t fun. But it is interesting. … There wasn’t a lot of movement. But enough for the M’s to have to juggle their roster. And figure out new lineups. … Julio Rodriguez did a cool thing.

Seahawks: The Hawks’ practice Monday included a theme that has been manifested often thus far. Sam Darnold looking over the top for Rashid Shaheed. … The Times’ story on the team’s “Hard Knocks” veterans is on the S-R site today. … Coby Bryant was carted off Bears practice with a leg injury and will miss a large chunk of the season. … What is up with the 49ers again? The injuries are mounting at camp.

Storm: Nine consecutive losses. Good job Seattle. You now hold a two-game lead for the best odds in the WNBA draft lottery that should yield JuJu Watkins.

Poker: Playing for $10 million on national TV as a 22-year-old? Not something I could have done. But that’s the scenario for Ferris High graduate Lucas Jumalon as he participates in the final table at the World Series of Poker main event. Mathew Callaghan is in Las Vegas and has this story.

World Cup: What a shock. FIFA is dragging its cleats on paying host cities promised millions. Who could have seen that coming?

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• I don’t take as many long drives as I used to, despite not having a job that keeps me tied to an office. (This doesn’t fit that category, considering I can do it just about anywhere and, most importantly, it is so much fun I don’t consider it work. Keep that last part to yourself, OK? Not sure I want the boss to know.) Which means I don’t use my Sirius XM subscription as much as I used to. Around town I usually listen to either the M’s or a podcast. Road trips? That’s when the oldies stations and the sports channels get a workout. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service