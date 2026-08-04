Aquifer tax on West Plains likely to fail

From staff reports

West Plains voters appear likely to reject a tax to pay a $15 or $30 fee each year to support the water supply.

The measure would have generated about $400,000 a year for 20 years. The measure was opposed by 56.1% of voters in Tuesday’s count.

The vote would have created an aquifer protection area to raise money for water infrastructure, monitoring and education campaigns for the groundwater encompassing much of western Spokane County. The proposed aquifer area stretched from Nine Mile Falls to south of Cheney. Cheney, as well as Medical Lake and Airway Heights, is included in the measure, but Fairchild Air Force Base is not.

The money could have been used for planning, stormwater or sewer work, providing drinking water, monitoring, enforcement and education.

Single-family homeowners would have paid $15 a year for groundwater use and another $15 if using a septic system. Commercial properties would have been charged by meter size, similar to the established aquifer protection rates for the Spokane Valley-Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer.

The proposed measure follows several years of concern about the West Plains water supply because of PFAS contaminating the groundwater, which is now the subject of an EPA cleanup order. Known as “forever chemicals,” perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances are a set of human-made chemicals linked to cancers, heart disease, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, low birth weight and other diseases.

The protection area for the Spokane Valley-Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer was established in 1985, and approved again by voters in 2004 and 2025. Much of the proposed West Plains protection area was modeled after the established one, including the fees.