Concert review: Koe Wetzel turned the volume up at Northern Quest Resort and Casino

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Koe Wetzel brought the noise and sheer energy of his country rock sound to Northern Quest Resort & Casino for a powerhouse Thursday night show.

Before Wetzel took to the BECU Live stage, Ole 60 set the tone just right with their interesting combination of sounds. One moment they lean more into a more contemporary Americana sound, the next a heavy electric guitar storms into the scene as they create an outright southern rock sound with a hinge of 2000s alternative. Sometimes this can cause some whiplash between songs, but I’m not complaining. The set list seems pretty intentional to keep this from being too aggressive, and even then every song has a sense of atmosphere, usually very melancholic, that keeps a similar feel throughout.

As a whole, Ole 60 is solid all around, and I’m a big fan of how much the harmonica, banjo and pedal steel guitar take the spotlight. I love the natural rasp from lead singer Jacob Ty Young and I have to respect some behind the back guitar soloing, of course.

Overall, a very solid opening set that reminded me of Wetzel’s early sound in a lot of ways. Also, I didn’t expect a cover of Coldplay’s “Yellow” to work so well, but they did the 2000s classic justice while giving it a new sense of energy.

Now, I had high expectations for Koe Wetzel coming into the night. I saw him once before at Watershed in 2024, and he was up there for my favorite set of the weekend. Well, I think he might have managed to top that evening next to the Columbia River.

For those that don’t know, Wetzel is a Texas “country” legend – but not in a George Strait kind of way. The red dirt scene has a wide range of sound, from the more outright Americana of the Turnpike Troubadours to the country-twisted alt-rock of bands like Cross Canadian Ragweed. Somewhere in that mix, leaning towards the rock direction, is Wetzel.

Towards the late 2010s, Wetzel emerged as a different kind of dive-bar-playing road warrior, the kind that can still sing a sad introspective song and nurse whiskey with the best of them, but with a sense of grit and edge that gives a different, sometimes more honest perspective to the classic motifs of vice collecting and getting lost in the good times.

As Wetzel made clear during the show, he’s calmed down since his days of getting arrested and making a song about it with a title of the exact date (“Feb. 28, 2016,” if you were wondering). Nonetheless, he still brought the heat of pedal steel twang mixed with wailing pinch harmonics to Spokane.

From “the classics” like “Fuss and Fight” to newer hits such as “High Road,” the Northern Quest crowd was probably the rowdiest I’ve ever seen it. The sheer wall of sound combined with pyrotechnics certainly creates an experience, one that is definitely fitting for Wetzel’s sound and overall demeanor.

I really want to give credit to Wetzel here. He was really solid two years ago and I didn’t have any complaints at all, but on Thursday night he showed off. He seemed to be going out of his way to hit some impressive notes and came across as a truly time tested performer with a sense of professionalism I respect.

I wasn’t there to witness Wetzel in a packed Texas college town bar getting a little too rowdy (although I’m eternally jealous of those who were), but he continues to bring the energy fit for amphitheaters and a damn good time.