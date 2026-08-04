Dear Annie: Neighbor’s barking dog keeps baby awake

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My husband and I recently welcomed our first baby, and we are exhausted but overjoyed. We live in an apartment building, and after weeks of trial and error, we finally started getting our girl onto a somewhat predictable sleep schedule.

The problem is our next-door neighbor’s dog. It barks at everything: people in the hallway, delivery workers, car doors and even the elevator bell. Just when I get the baby down for a nap, the barking starts and wakes her up. Then she becomes overtired, cries for hours and has trouble sleeping at night.

I understand that apartment living comes with noise, and I do not expect complete silence. I also know the dog is not barking just to ruin our day. But this is happening several times a day, and I am reaching my limit.

I have smiled and casually mentioned the barking to my neighbor, but she laughed and said, “That’s just what dogs do.” I do not want to start a feud with someone who lives inches away from us, but I also cannot keep tiptoeing around my own home while my baby loses sleep.

Should I speak to her more directly, contact the landlord or simply accept that this is part of apartment living? – Desperate for Naptime

Dear Desperate: Apartment living takes patience. It also takes consideration.

Speak to your neighbor again. Be calm and direct. Explain that the barking keeps waking your baby. Ask whether she can keep the dog away from the shared wall during naps or work on training.

Use a sound machine, too. Move the crib if you can.

If nothing changes, document the barking and contact the landlord. You are not asking for silence. You are asking for reasonable peace.

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for 18 years, and lately I feel more like his housemate than his wife. He loves golf and plays nearly every Saturday and Sunday, often leaving before breakfast and coming home late in the afternoon. During the week, he sneaks in time at the driving range or spends the evening watching golf on television.

When our children were younger, weekends were filled with soccer games, birthday parties and family dinners. Now that they are teenagers and becoming more independent, I thought my husband and I might finally have more time together. Instead, he seems to have filled every free hour with golf.

Last weekend, I made reservations at a restaurant we used to love. He canceled because a friend invited him to play at a course he had been wanting to try. When I told him how hurt I was, he said I should make plans with my own friends and stop making him feel guilty.

I do have friends and interests of my own. But I also miss my husband. I miss having coffee together on Sunday mornings, taking walks after dinner and feeling as though we are still a couple. I am not asking him to give up golf. I am asking him to leave a little room in his life for me.

How do I get through to him without sounding controlling or needy? – Golf Widow

Dear Golf Widow: You are not asking your husband to give up golf. You are asking him to be a little more available in your marriage.

Tell him plainly that you miss him and want regular time together. He might not know how upset you are about it unless you let him know. Plan a date night that is carved in stone.

Hobbies are great, but when they cross the line to become an obsession, they can become toxic. As the old saying goes, there is too much of a good thing. The key to life is moderation.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.