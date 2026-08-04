Deer Park’s Hunter Dryden leads Eugene over Spokane Indians 13-1 | NWL baseball

Eugene Emeralds catcher Daniel Rogers slides ahead of a tag from Spokane Indians catcher Alan Espinal in the second inning on Aug. 4, 2026 at Avista Stadium. (James Snook)

The show must go on.

Even while fire fighters and first responders on Tuesday continued their efforts trying to contain the Spokane Complex fires only miles away from Avista Stadium, the Spokane Indians and the Eugene Emeralds opened a crucial six-game series under smoke-filled skies.

“Our thoughts continue to be with all those affected by the Spokane Complex Fires,” the team posted midafternoon on X announcing the game would go on as scheduled. “We are looking forward to providing a gathering place to help our community begin to heal.”

The Indians entered play with a tenuous one-game lead over Eugene and Everett – with five teams within three games of first in the Northwest League.

The second-half title chase was even tighter upon the conclusion.

Eugene starting pitcher Hunter Dryden – a Deer Park High School and Whitworth University alum – allowed one run over six innings and the Emeralds beat the Indians 13-1.

Combined with Everett’s win over Vancouver, the Indians, Emeralds and AquaSox are all tied at 20-17 with 29 games remaining in the NWL second half.

In front of several dozen family members, friends and Deer Park faithful, Dryden (3-5) turned in a gem, allowing just three hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

“I haven’t pitched (at Avista) since high school,” Dryden said. “I’ve got a really big family – aunts, uncles, all of it – and they’re all here. I don’t even know all the people who are here today, but it means so much to have them all here.”

Dryden said it was emotional to pitch in Spokane anyway, but it took on more meaning with the devastation to the community the past few days.

“It’s tragic to see all the stuff that’s happened here,” he said. “But it’s still amazing to be back in Spokane and I’m glad I got to throw today.”

The Emeralds took the early lead in the second inning on back-to-back singles by Daniel Rogers and Zane Zielinski put runners at the corners with one down, and Jose Ramos’ flyout to center plated Rogers easily.

The throw went through to the plate and was late, then catcher Alan Espinal tried to get Zielinski advancing to third. His throw was wide and went into the left field corner instead, allowing the second run to score.

The Indians cut into the lead with one swing in the fourth inning when Roldy Brito lined one over the center field wall for his first High-A homer since being promoted on July 17.

¡Adios, pelota! Roldy Brito’s first High-A home run is a frozen rope over the wall in dead center. #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/IUmynx1QDS — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) August 5, 2026

Eugene came back to score two in the fifth on a two-run double by Lisbel Diaz and added three in the sixth – the big blow a two-out, two-run homer by Zander Darby.

The Emeralds added four in the eighth off reliever Ismael Luciano, who have given up 16 runs in nine outings (10.05 ERA) for Spokane this season.

Indians starting pitcher Lebarron Johnson Jr. was hit in the head by a line drive with two outs in the third inning. He went down in obvious discomfort and both team trainers and the on-site medic attended to him for several minutes. Johnson was eventually helped to his feet and left the field under the assistance of teammates.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

Moves: The team announced a list of transactions before the game. Catcher Juan Castillo, 2B Roynier Hernandez and pitchers Yujanyer Herrera and Angel Jimenez – who all missed the Vancouver series – were returned to the roster.

Pitcher Aiden May, who was acquired by the Colorado Rockies in the Victor Vodnik MLB trade with the Miami Marlins, was activated and is scheduled to start on Saturday.

Pitcher Hunter Mann was promoted to Double-A Hartford and catcher Blake Penso was sent to Low-A Fresno. Outfielder Caleb Hobson and pitcher Hunter Omlid were released.