Eastern Washington football shifts practice indoors due to poor air quality from Spokane Complex fires

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Encircled by the entire Eastern Washington football team, redshirt senior linebacker Myles Mayovsky stepped to the line – the free-throw line, that is – and lofted a basketball toward the hoop.

Next to him, freshman quarterback Brady Annett waited a couple of seconds to attempt his own.

As Mayovsky’s shot swirled around the rim and then out, Annett’s shot flew smoothly through the net to earn him the victory in a friendly – but competitive – game of Bump.

Immediately Annett’s teammates scooped him up and lifted him like a rock star, parading the quarterback above their heads for a few seconds in an auxiliary basketball court inside the EWU athletics complex in Cheney.

It was an unusual sight toward the end of a preseason football practice with the regular season less than four weeks away. But given the circumstances, Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best decided it was a worthwhile use of the team’s allotted practice time on Tuesday morning.

“We’re getting the chance to be around each other, that’s the No. 1 thing,” Best said. “I’d love it to be (normal), but what is normal? Right now, in Spokane and in a lot of surrounding areas, (people) are going through some very, very abnormal circumstances.”

Smoke forced the Eagles to practice inside entirely on Monday. By Tuesday, air quality had improved enough for the team to spend 45 of their 120 practice minutes outside.

NCAA rules dictate that when the air quality index is between 150 and 199, outdoor activities should be shortened. At 200 or higher, the NCAA suggests that “serious consideration should be given to rescheduling the activity or moving it indoors.”

“We’re in Cheney, away from those devastating fires,” Best said. “I can’t wrap my head and arms around it. It’s all unthinkable the stuff that’s going on. It’s one of those ‘just press pause’ (moments).”

Three years ago, the Gray fire burned much closer to Cheney and directly impacted many players and coaches in the Eastern Washington program, more so than the current ones affecting the Spokane area. But there are still many players and coaches at EWU who are either directly impacted or know others who are, Best said.

Best said he hopes the team will be able to get a two-hour practice outside on Wednesday.

“We’re just finding ways to get better every day,” redshirt senior receiver Cole Pruett said. “Even though we want to be outside, if we’re inside we’ll make the best out of it and we’ll go to work no matter what.”

For its indoor portions, Eastern spread across a handful of gyms and even a dance studio in the athletics complex. Best walked between them, blaring an air horn to signal the end of each session.

Working in noncleated shoes has its limitations, but Best said it reveals a lot about a player’s competitiveness. He listed a few venues – stretching, academics, class attendance, weight room work and walk-throughs – that are telling.

“Going through those mental reps, I think those are tell-tale signs,” Best said. “I think those are indicators of consistency, without a doubt, of what you’re going to get between the lines when they blow the whistle.”

The entire team also discovered more about their teammates’ basketball skills. Each position group nominated one player to compete in a game of bump. The final four came down to redshirt senior receiver Wes Garrett, sophomore safety Bryce Smith, plus Mayovsky and Annett.

“You always want to drive competition,” said redshirt sophomore Ambrose Marsh, who represented the cornerbacks. “Competition will always bring the best out of people, and as you can see it brought a ton of energy. Having energy to start practice, obviously though practice and then at the end … it can only boost people up.”