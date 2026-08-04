Forecast calls for gusts up to 20 mph this weekend as firefighters continue to battle Spokane-area blazes

Even as crews struggle to control several area blazes, dangerous fire conditions will continue in the Spokane region this week with winds that could gust up to 20 mph Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Daniel Butler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the breezy conditions fall just below the benchmarks that weather watchers use to declare a red flag warning, as they did just prior to the complex of fires that hit Spokane this past Saturday.

“In these situations where we get dry and breezy winds, people should prepare what you can beforehand,” he said. “Have an emergency supply kit, a go bag, and get to know your evacuation routes so you can be ready for when something strikes like on Saturday.”

Wednesday highs should be in the low 90s before rising to as high as 97 on Thursday and Friday and dropping a bit Saturday.

The winds, which typically for this area come out of the southwest, will start at about 2 to 5 mph on Wednesday before picking up to 5 to 10 mph on Thursday. Butler said the dicey situation starts Friday with sustained winds of 6 to 12 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday will see similar breezy conditions with sustained winds of 8 to 14 mph and gusting up to 20 mph, he said.

“We haven’t issued any red flag warning yet, but we are definitely keeping a close eye on Friday and Saturday for hot, dry and breezy conditions,” he said.

If there is any saving grace, it’s that the lows the rest of the week will range in the 50s to low 60s, meaning that the temperature could swing about 40 degrees in mere hours.

Butler said those wide ranges are also an indication of low relative humidity, which is a measure of moisture in the air. However, those low relative humidity readings also make it more difficult for fire crews to contain area blazes.

“When (relative humidity) is lower than normal, you have drier conditions. As a result, it’s easier to cool off at night,” he said.

As of Tuesday, Spokane has received 6.45 inches of precipitation for the year. Normally, Spokane would have received about 9.68 inches

“So, we’re 66.6% of normal, or a third below normal,” Butler said.

As for any possible relief from the dry conditions, the forecast does not provide much hope.

“It’s looking dry for the foreseeable future,” he said. “I’m seeing a little bit of a signal, some 10% chance, of some degree of rain around the (Aug.) 17 to 20 period. But that’s so far out I wouldn’t even count on it yet.”