‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin struggling with depression

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

“House of the Dragon” creator George R.R. Martin has been struggling with depression.

The fantasy writer whose “A Song of Fire and Ice” series inspired HBO’s “Game of Thrones” saga told fans that while his blog has been updated recently, he personally hasn’t posted anything since February.

“This year has been… stressful, to say the least. So much has been happening, it’s been overwhelming,” the 77-year-old scribe confessed.

Martin said not everything that’s happened in recent months has been bad, while confessing his days have included dreams and nightmares.

“I have lost friends. Battled sadness and depression,” he lamented. “The worst may be yet to come.”

Martin, who turns 78 next month, told readers that aging hasn’t been fun, but has provided some good times. The New Jersey native figures that must be how life works.

“If you’ve read my stories, you know that,” he joked.

A bright spot for Martin was the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences nominating “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” for nine Emmy Awards. Chief among that “Game of Thrones” spinoff’s recognitions is a nod for outstanding drama series.

Martin hopes to attend the Sept. 14 awards ceremony in Los Angeles, but wrote “that depends on … well, on a lot of things.”

He expressed hope that next year’s nominations will include more actors from that series, which completed its first season on Feb. 22.

Martin assured fans that he will author future blog posts on his “Not a Blog” website. But he warned that those updates will likely be short and rushed despite his having helpers to pick up the slack.