Here are the three people killed in mass shooting at an Idaho In-N-Out

By Alex Brizee and Mark Dee Idaho Statesman

Three days after a gunman fired shots at a recently opened In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, law enforcement on Tuesday released the identities of the three people who were killed.

Twin Falls city and county officials identified the victims as 23-year-old Ashley Garibay, 59-year-old Christopher “Toph” Claunch and 66-year-old Dale Schultz, according to a news release — one each from Idaho, California and Utah.

Seven people were also injured in Saturday’s mass shooting. As of Sunday, two had been treated and released, three were in stable condition and two were critically injured, according to Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families, loved ones, friends, coworkers and community members grieving this unimaginable loss,” Twin Falls city spokesperson Josh Palmer wrote in a statement. “Each person lost was a valued member of our community or guests of our community, and we recognize the profound pain this incident has caused across Twin Falls and beyond.”

Here’s what we know about the victims:

Who were the 3 people killed at Twin Falls In-N-Out?

Ashley Garibay of Stockton, California, was helping train new employees at the In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls when she was shot and killed, according to her family. The restaurant opened its first location in the Magic Valley on Friday, July 24, according to KMVT 11.

“In-N-Out Burger was Ashley’s first job, and she fell in love with it,” her family wrote in a statement.

The Stockton, California, resident had traveled across the country to help open new stores, her family said, adding that “she left this world doing what she loved to do.” Her dream was to one day manage her own store, her family said.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by the loss of Ashley — a devoted daughter, sister, auntie, cousin and friend — whose life was taken from us far too soon,” her family wrote.

Her mother, Sabrina Garibay, created a GoFundMe to help support their family during this “horrific time.” The online fundraiser, which has raised over $35,000, will go toward helping lay her daughter to rest “in the most beautiful way.”

Christopher “Toph” Claunch, 59, of Hagerman, was originally from California. Claunch had lived in Idaho for about 30 years and found sobriety two years ago, his sister Kimberly Castaneda told The New York Times.

He worked at Renaissance Ranch Recovery Center, a drug and alchohol rehab for men in Rupert, where he himself had gotten sober, according to NBC.

Claunch “was always successful out there, but doing this was definitely the bright spot of his day, of his life, helping others find recovery,” one of Claunch’s friends, Garren Taylor, told NBC.

Dale Schultz, 66, of Salt Lake City, was identified Tuesday as the third person killed in the shooting. Schultz’s wife Reinette, was wounded in the shooting, Gregory Glenn, pastoral administrator at The Madeleine Choir School in Salt Lake City, said in a Facebook post. Reinette Schultz remained hospitalized this week, Glenn said.

Online, friends remembered Schultz on Tuesday as a gifted artist loved by many. The Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City is hosting a rosary for the Schultz family at 6 p.m. Aug. 6, Glenn said.

“Please continue to keep the Schultz family, their loved ones and all of those affected by this tragedy in your prayers,” Glenn wrote.

Deacon Scott Dodge works at St. Olaf’s Catholic Church in Bountiful, Utah, where the Schultzes attended. In an interview with FOX13 Salt Lake City, Dodge remembered Dale Schultz as “a man of quiet confidence.”

“He really was an amazing guy,” Dodge told the TV station. “He was a wonderful husband, a great father and a wonderful grandfather. You hear that a lot about people, but Dale was extraordinary.”

7 people injured in Saturday’s mass shooting

Authorities haven’t released the identities of the seven people who were injured in the shooting but families and friends have started to come forward with their names and ways to help them through their recovery.

Including Reinette Schultz, four of the seven wounded have been identified.

Terry Dudleywas “simply charging” his Tesla at the Twin Falls Visitor Center, which is just across the parking lot from In-N-Out, “when he was shot twice in the back,” according to an online fundraiser created by his friend James Palmer.

Dudley had to be transported to a Boise-area hospital, Palmer told the Statesman. He has undergone several surgeries and is alert, though he was still intubated, he said.

Palmer has created a GoFundMe to help Dudley and his family with medical expenses. Any funds raised beyond Dudley’s immediate needs would be shared with the other victims and families, the post said.

Austin James was sitting with his wife in the In-N-Out drive-thru “when the sound of gunfire shattered the moment,” according to an online fundraiser created by his family.

Without hesitation, he ran toward the shooter hoping to stop the threat, the fundraiser said. He intentionally didn’t draw his weapon because he didn’t want to be mistaken as the suspect by responding law enforcement, according to the post.

As he rounded the corner, the suspect shot him, shattering a humerus (arm) bone and severing an artery, the fundraiser said. His father, Marcus James, told the Statesman that his son remained hospitalized with more surgery scheduled this week.

His family said they’ve made “tremendous progress” toward their immediate expenses, adding that they’ve increased their goal to $250,00 as they’ve learned more about the “long road ahead.”

Steven Pixleywas just starting to accelerate on his motorcycle after stopping at a red light at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Fillmore Street when he heard “a bang” and felt his arm drop, his cousin, Shane Klaas, told the Statesman.

Pixley didn’t know at first what had happened, Klaas said, until he pulled into the parking lot of Raising Cane’s, where he realized he’d been shot in his left elbow.

Pixley has since been transferred to a Boise-area hospital where specialists are expected to do a CT scan of his elbow “so they can create a 3D model to figure out how to put his elbow back together,” according to a GoFundMe his family created to raise money for his medical costs.

Twin Falls Police: Resources available amid ongoing investigation

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are still investigating the shooting, which ended after the gunman, 24-year-old Chad Williams, died by suicide Saturday afternoon. Police are not taking further questions about the case, Palmer told the Statesman via email Tuesday.

“Additional information will be released when appropriate and when doing so will not compromise the integrity of the investigation or the privacy of those impacted,” Palmer wrote in the press release.

In the meantime, Twin Falls Police and partner groups have established a family assistance center at Sawtooth Elementary School, 1771 Stadium Blvd. in Twin Falls, for those who need support. The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 4-5.

“Our primary concern is providing support, resources, and timely information to the 10 immediate families directly affected by this tragic incident,” Hicks said in a statement. “These families are experiencing an unimaginable loss or injured family member, and they deserve compassion, privacy, and every available measure of assistance our department and partner agencies can provide.”