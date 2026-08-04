‘It’s going to take a lot of hands to help rebuild’: Spokane County faces long road to recovery following fires

Carlene Anders knows firsthand how long it can take a community to recover from a wildfire.

But in an interview Sunday, she said she’s also seen how communities come together following such devastation.

“Communities rally in the relief stage, to really rally around neighborhoods, friends, family, working peers,” Anders said. “And they do that incredibly well.”

Anders, founding secretary and board member of the Disaster Leadership Team and executive director of the Okanogan County Long-Term Recovery Group, said it will be an “incredibly long recovery” for those who were impacted by this weekend’s fires.

“It’s going to take a lot of hands to help rebuild,” Anders said. “And it’s going to take years, for some of these folks.”

Although the extent of the damage from this weekend’s fires in Spokane County is not yet known, early figures show that hundreds of structures were damaged or destroyed.

Malden, Washington, Mayor Dan Harwood, who assumed office shortly after the 2020 Babb Road fire destroyed around 80% of the homes in the community, said in an interview that following the initial cleanup, a realization that “it’s going to be a long -term marathon” begins to set in.

“And with that marathon comes all kinds of feelings for folks, because they’ll go through the grieving process. And they’ll go through anger, they’ll go through ‘what if,’ ” Harwood said. “It’s going to be a long haul.”

Harwood said he’s reached out to Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown to offer support and “just to let them know that we’re here.”

“God’s prayers for all of the folks in Spokane,” Harwood said.

Anders, the former mayor of Pateros, Washington, has traveled across the state and country to help communities respond to these types of disasters.

In 2014, the Carlton Complex fire swept through northwest Washington, destroying 353 homes in and near Pateros and Brewster, causing $98 million in damage. The fire, which burned around 256,000 acres, is the largest in the state’s history.

“We lost our family home in Carlton, and my mom never did rebuild back on that site,” Anders said. “Everyone has their own journey in this, and all of it’s heart-wrenching.”

Following the fire, Anders was asked to oversee the recovery effort in Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry and Stevens counties. Since then, Anders has overseen recovery efforts in 2015, 2020 and 2021 for wildfire disasters in the region declared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

While with the Disaster Leadership Team, Anders deployed to the Paradise fire in California, the Marshall fire in Colorado, the Lahaina Fire in Hawaii, among others, to help long-term recovery groups coordinate and establish leadership infrastructure.

“These events are incredibly traumatic, and everyone needs some type of support in some way,” Anders said. “I encourage folks to reach out, and to, in whatever form is best for them, to definitely not isolate. This is going to be a long journey of recovery.”

Harwood agreed.

“One of the things that all folks need to be able to do is reach out to mental health providers, their friends, their pastors, and touch base with them,” Harwood said. “Everybody sympathizes, and everybody understands. But it’s a process, and it’s long -term.”

While those impacted by fires face different grieving processes, Harwood said one of the things that helped Malden heal was the opening of the new fire station, town hall and post office. The building, which opened its doors in February 2024, was the town’s “first major accomplishment” in the town’s recovery process.

“That was a supreme day for us,” Harwood said. “But it took amazing powers to get to that point.”

As she has traveled the country, Anders has seen how communities recover and the challenges they can face.

“The community always rises in these challenges,” Anders said.

Still, communities can make common mistakes following these types of disasters.

Anders said “a lot of times” people who were “partially impacted” by these types of fires will not seek help, and will instead insist they are fine.

“It’s really important that people step up and report their damages and report what that looks like, as the process unfolds for FEMA support, for state support, in these areas,” Anders said.

These reports, Anders said, give the state and federal governments a “full picture” of the damage that was done while they’re making decisions on recovery funding.

“You need to find those channels where people need to know and understand what the true damages are,” Anders said. “Our emergency management departments are getting skilled at this response, but they need to know what those full damages are.”

As the recovery continues, Anders said it’s critical for community members to be active in meetings and town hall events.

“That advocacy, and recommendations, and thought process really needs to come from the community,” Anders said. “This is a time to be active, when those opportunities arise.”

Anders said it’s also important for residents who were impacted to accept assistance in the recovery.

“I think we all want to be able to do it by ourselves, but that is oftentimes not the case,” Anders said. “These are labeled disasters because they truly are disasters.”

On Monday, state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer issued an order asking insurance companies to provide premium grace periods to anyone impacted by the fire. The order directs insurance companies to provide a 45-day grace periods for payments and waive late fees, not cancel policies for nonpayment and extend the nonrenewal notice period from 60 days to 120 days for property coverage and 20 to 60 days for auto coverage.

“The last thing they should have to worry about right now is losing their coverage due to a missed payment,” Kuderer said.

Kuderer, who will host a town hall in Spokane on Wednesday to discuss wildfire mitigation and home insurance, said that when people can return to their homes and begin to evaluate damage, her office “will be available to help them through the insurance process.”

“We will have staff at assistance centers to answer questions and provide help to anyone filing a claim or with questions about their coverage,” Kuderer said.

Anders recommended people use uphelp.org to understand their insurance rights and learn how to file claims. Additional resources can be found at dnr.wa.gov/forest-resilience-division/post-fire-recovery-program.