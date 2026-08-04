New look, but same result for Mariners in dismal shutout loss to Tigers

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

The last time they met at T-Mobile Park, the Mariners and Tigers produced a dramatic marathon that lasted almost five hours and won’t soon be forgotten. Back on Oct. 10, they met in the decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series and needed six extra innings of baseball to decide the outcome.

With one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 15th, Jorge Polanco hit a ground ball through the right side off Tommy Kahnle for a single that scored J.P. Crawford for a 3-2 walk-off victory. It sent the Mariners to the American League Championship Series – a place they’d never been – and turned the park into a frenzy of hugs – some tearful – high-gives and raucous celebration.

On Tuesday night, with the haze of smoke from the summer wildfires turning the air acrid and the sky dark er with each passing inning, there was no such drama. There definitely was no celebrating for fans in attendance, just grumbling and scattered boos.

The Mariners produced a performance that reeked of the underwhelming brand of baseball that they’ve played far too often this season in a dismal and lackluster 8-0 loss.

Rolling out a lineup that welcomed back Brendan Donovan from the injured list and inserted veteran right-handed hitter Taylor Ward, who was brought in from a trade with the Orioles, the Mariners were shut out for the 10th time this season.

It’s the most times Seattle has been held scoreless in a season since 2022 and tied for second most in MLB with only the Mets and Pirates having been shut out 11 times.

The Mariners mustered just four hits on the night and were dominated by Detroit starter Troy Melton, who allowed just three hits with a walk and four strikeouts over seven innings.

A miscue by rookie shortstop Colt Emerson helped ignite a three-run third inning for Detroit and make things difficult for starter Emerson Hancock, who wasn’t particularly sharp.

Reliever Seranthony Dominguez made his Mariners debut after being acquired from the White Sox in the trade for Luis Castillo on Saturday. It was less than inspiring. He recorded just one out while giving up four runs on four hits with two walks in the ninth inning that included serving up back-to-back homers.