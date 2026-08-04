Q&A: How Red Cross jumped into action to help with Spokane wildfire relief

By Ron Sylvester The Spokesman-Review

In the aftermath of three devastating fires that destroyed hundreds of properties and left thousands displaced in Spokane, Reporters and editors from The Spokesman-Review sit down with members of the community to not just talk about the impact of the devastating blazes but and the way forward.

Within hours of wildfires sweeping across north Spokane, the Red Cross had worked with the city to help set up a facility to take residents evacuated from their homes at the Spokane Convention Center.

It was just one of such facilities the Red Cross has set up across the Northwest during wildfire season.

Kristin Goodwillie, communications manager with the American Red Cross Northwest Division, sat down Tuesday with Comma Managing editor Ron Sylvester. She was working at Jenkins High School, site of the shelter set up for fire survivors in Stevens County, to discuss the Red Cross’ response.

This is the first in a series of The Spokesman-Review’s podcast “Following the Fires.” (This transcript has been edited for length and clarity. Listen to the full version on The Spokesman-Review’s YouTube channel).

The Spokesman-Review: What are the most pressing needs that the Red Cross is seeing right now?

Kristin Goodwillie: Right now, the major need that we are providing is compassion and care and support. We are providing some people with a place to lay their head with warm meals and charging stations.

I just spoke with a couple who had to evacuate on Saturday because of one of the fires. They decided to come north instead of to Spokane, the convention Center. It made sense with their evacuation routes, and they told me that their biggest worry was finding hotels because they had five animals, four cats and a dog, and that’s why they came here. They were telling me that the biggest thing for them was to have volunteers who were able to just listen so that they could talk about what happened.

The necessities are met, it is really important and I think what volunteers provide is that sense of comfort and support that people want to recount their stories. We have mental health services as well, so that people aren’t going through this alone because it was really traumatic, the experience of having to evacuate so fast.

S-R: So really, if people want to help and volunteer, all they have to do is be willing to listen?

Goodwillie: Well, yes, and we do train them, right?

This has been an extremely active wildfire season and we are so lucky that people from all over the country volunteer with us and I think that if you want to volunteer with the Red Cross, if you have that sense of urgency, you’re already a compassionate person.

The process is normally going to redcross.org, signing up to volunteer. And then from there you can get trained on a plethora of different things from sheltering, to providing the food and the comfort to reconnaissance, essentially going out and helping once we assess damage. And trying to figure out what needs do people have to rebuild, and that will happen in the coming days and weeks.

S-R: How many volunteers do you currently have on the ground for these fires?

Goodwillie: I know that we have had I believe 200 coming in, and I’m not sure exactly how many, but what I can tell you is we have had over the past several months, more than 670 Red Cross disaster responders supporting wildfires in Oregon and Washington. And so we do have wildfires that are burning across the Pacific Northwest right now.

S-R: Can you talk about the quick response that was needed because these fires started so unexpectedly and grew really quickly?

Goodwillie: We are working with our partners in emergency management and we have done that for months now. We have been updated and aiding every single wildfire and working with emergency management to see what the need is.

A Red Cross shelter, evacuation site, we don’t just pop one up. We have to be asked by the city to do so. So that really shows that the city was on top of this. The city emergency management, county management, they make that decision and make that ask for us. And we are just so grateful because we have amazing partners who then open their doors. Because we have to then call community centers, the convention center and see, are you available to do this? And that’s a very quick decision.

If you think about all of the calls that are made to create an evacuation center, it happens very fast and it’s with those partnerships that they’re just also willing to help and we wouldn’t be able to do that without them.

I was up north at a friend’s farm and we were looking at the evacuation levels. The fire was getting very close to us and as I was evacuating with my family, I opened the Red Cross emergency app and saw that there was an evacuation center and told my husband, I’m going to need to be here. And so he dropped me off as we were going to a different friend’s house to stay.

S-R: With so many responses and wildfires across the Northwest, is it a matter of reassigning resources or do you have resources in different communities that are just waiting, or how does that work?

Goodwillie: We have known, with our community partners this wildfire season, this summer, could be harder just based on the weather conditions in the Pacific Northwest over the last year. And so we’ve planned for that. The Red Cross plans for it.

And it does sometimes happen where, you know, someone was on a wildfire that has been downgraded and no longer needs a shelter. And so then they will then go to Spokane. We had several (people) coming from around the state initially to help, and really the way it works is if you’re a volunteer, you can see essentially a job popping up and you can say, OK, I want this, and then be deployed.

S-R: And you said you have people coming in from all over the country to help with the efforts in this area?

Goodwillie: Initially, the volunteers that were there on Day 1, on Saturday, those were all from Spokane. So those were people within their community.

I spoke with one volunteer who was evacuated, did not know whether his home was still standing or not, and he said he went to a friend’s house and decided, “I need to help and put on his Red Cross vest and said, can I come and help?” They said yes.

And so, we did have a lot of volunteers Saturday evening into Sunday that were also evacuated and just wanted to help their community. And as the days have progressed, I’ve talked to volunteers from Florida, volunteers from Arizona, they’re coming from everywhere to help with the situation.

S-R: What do the next few days look like here?

Goodwillie: Our No. 1 priority right now is safety. So that means making sure that people have a safe place to be, a safe place to rest their head, warm meals, and that everyone is preparing and able to look at the evacuation levels. We are asking everybody to just be aware of what those evacuation levels are and to get a go-bag, to have all of your important documents, to have your medication on hand, so that at a moment’s notice you are able to leave.

And download our emergency Red Cross app because then you will be able to open it like I did and find a shelter or a center and go there to then congregate, figure out what your game plan is.

As far as these individual fires, the next couple of days we’ll be surrounded by sheltering, making sure people’s needs are met. In the days, weeks, and potentially months ahead, we will then go into impacted areas and talk to individual homeowners and people that were impacted to see what their individual needs are. That can be comfort kits, that can be providing meals to people, that can be providing kits for cleanup as well as immediate financial assistance.

SR: What does the plan look like going beyond the next week?

Goodwillie: We really take all of the information from the city and the county level from emergency management. So, we are here as long as there’s a need and as long as they want us to be here.

It really comes from emergency management, from fire, from police telling us what that need is and what the people in the community are saying that need is.

In the days ahead, we will be here until even one person is in need of a shelter, we will be there to support them, and that really just goes into the community as well. Normally in these situations, we will be there as long as there’s a need, and that can take a long time.

S-R: People keep asking, what can I do to help, what do you need? How do you answer that?

Goodwillie: We tell the people that are within these evacuation levels that our need is for their safety. And so we really truly want people to be safe, to be prepared, as I had mentioned earlier. Safety is our No. 1 priority for everybody. If it’s not safe to do so, we want you to do everything you can to be in a safe position.

For those that are outside of the area who don’t need to be worrying about their imminent safety, we ask for financial donations and you can do that by going to redcross.org.

The reason for that is because when I go into these shelters, there’s so many people with individualized needs, and it’s important for us to treat everyone with dignity and respect, and that means getting them their specialized formula, for instance, for babies or individualized needs, helping with those medications. And so that’s where the financial dollars will be going to.

I just want to say the community is – it’s just an amazing community here. So many people want to help. So many people have helped, and the partnerships – I just, it’s been heartwarming to see this community come together the way that it has.