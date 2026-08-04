Senate committee advances Blanche’s AG nomination after standoff over Trump fund

By Jeremy Roebuck and Theodoric Meyer Washington Post

A divided Senate Judiciary Committee voted Tuesday to advance Todd Blanche’s nomination to become attorney general, putting President Donald Trump’s former criminal defense lawyer one step closer to becoming the next confirmed head of the Justice Department.

The 12-10 party-line vote came after Blanche’s prospects for the job were nearly derailed last week by lingering Republican concerns over the controversial deal the department brokered this spring to resolve Trump’s legal claims against the IRS tax returns.

Two GOP holdouts, Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, threatened to vote against the acting attorney general - potentially killing his nomination at the committee stage - without written assurances that the Justice Department would not move forward with aspects of the agreement, including its proposed $1.8 billion fund for people who claimed they were victims of politicized prosecutions.

Both senators said Tuesday that Blanche had allayed their concerns with a pair of written statements issued late Sunday purporting to impose limits on the deal, a step Blanche had previously resisted.

As Cornyn cast his vote in favor of Blanche, he appeared to acknowledge the chief criticism of those written commitments: that they had not been signed off on by Trump’s legal team and could be reversed by the president.

Ultimately, Cornyn said, bringing stability to a Justice Department that has been without a permanent leader since Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi four months ago influenced his decision to vote for the nominee.

“We need a stabilizing force at the Department of Justice, and Mr. Blanche deserves the opportunity to provide that,” he said.

Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vermont) made a related argument before joining the rest of the committee’s Democrats in voting against the nominee: Rejecting Blanche, who brings considerable experience as a federal prosecutor earlier in his career, could prompt Trump to nominate someone less qualified.

“If we rejected Todd Blanche, [this] corrupt president would find a new Todd Blanche,” Welch said.

The committee’s vote Tuesday clears the way for the full Senate to hold a final vote on Blanche’s confirmation, potentially as early as this week. Blanche can only afford to lose two GOP votes in the full Senate, given the expectation of united opposition from Democrats and the continued absence of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), who is recovering after suffering a fall. Several Republicans have yet to pledge their support.

While Republicans on the Judiciary Committee were unified in backing Blanche, Tuesday’s hearing revealed emerging fault lines between GOP lawmakers and the Trump administration over the direction the Justice Department has taken over the past year and a half. .

Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa) - the Judiciary Committee’s chairman and a reliable Trump loyalist who praised Blanche as an exemplary nominee - nonetheless called it “a crime” that it had taken the White House and the Justice Department so long to address Cornyn’s and Tillis’s concerns about Trump’s IRS deal. He also added that he shared the senators’ concerns.

Tillis criticized the department’s prosecution of former FBI director James B. Comey, the latest case the department has pursued at Trump’s urging against his perceived political foes.

Comey was indicted this year after posting on social media a photo of seashells arranged to spell “86 47,” which prosecutors have charged was a subtle threat against the president’s life - allegations the former FBI director has denied. Trump is the 47th president, and 86 commonly means to “get rid of” something.

“Some bonehead in North Carolina thinks that that’s a crime,” Tillis said Tuesday. “Well, they better damn sure have information to back it up, because if all it is is a picture, that person should lose his job.”

Of Blanche, the senator added, “What I hope to see out of him is a bending of the curve of this absurdity.”

Cornyn, who praised Blanche’s willingness to address questions about the IRS deal, beseeched the nominee to use “when necessary” the trust he has built with Trump as his personal lawyer.

“@POTUS needs someone in this role with a strong legal mind, but who also is close enough to him to give him confidential legal advice, and to tell him hard truths,” Cornyn posted after the hearing. “I would advise Mr. Blanche not to be afraid to capitalize on that earned trust when necessary for the good of the country.”

Democrats maintained Tuesday that Blanche, at every step, has demonstrated an inability - or an unwillingness - to do so.

In his brief but tumultuous tenure, they argued, Blanche has overseen a hollowing out of the Justice Department’s ranks and defended Trump’s efforts to erode its traditional independence.

They accused Blanche of using the department’s resources to enrich the president, pursue his political vendettas, and stage-manage the end of his IRS lawsuit to create a deal designed to personally benefit Trump and his allies at the expense of American taxpayers.

“The fundamental problem with Todd Blanche is not that he’s inexperienced, not that he’s not capable, not that he’s not intelligent. The problem with confirming Todd Blanche is that he has never been able to shed his role as criminal defense lawyer for Donald Trump. He just can’t do it,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-California) said. “He does not represent the American people. … He will only do what’s best for Donald Trump.”

The Judiciary Committee vote was expected to be the chief hurdle Blanche faced in the nomination process.

Several Republican senators have not yet committed their votes to confirm him, including Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, all three of whom declined to say Tuesday which way they were leaning. Yet, many GOP lawmakers said they were reassured by the concessions Tillis and Cornyn had extracted from Blanche.

In addition to the written commitment eliminating the nearly $1.8 billion payout fund, Blanche has also clarified another aspect of Trump’s deal, one that shields the president, his sons and their businesses from past tax claims. Blanche said Sunday those protections apply “only retroactively” and would not bar the IRS from auditing the Trumps moving forward.

Those protections alone could still provide an unusually lucrative benefit to a president who has often complained that he has been targeted by repeated IRS audits.

Heading into an expected confirmation vote later this week, Democrats are hopeful they can still drum up enough concern over the deal’s tax protections and the possibility of a payout fund revival to defeat Blanche’s nomination - especially as Trump has continued to express support for the idea of compensating those he believes were unfairly prosecuted under the Biden and Obama administrations, such as the defendants convicted of playing a role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) described the written assurances Blanche provided Cornyn and Tillis earlier this week as effectively meaningless.

“There is enough weasel room in these documents to drive a truck through‚” he said.