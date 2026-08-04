South Korea’s Lee calls heatwave a national disaster as deaths rise to 19

Villagers wait in a line to get free meals at a jjokbang village which is a tiny single-room housing district, during the first-ever severe heatwave warning in Seoul, South Korea, August 4, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji (Kim Hong-Ji)

By Daewoung Kim, Soohyun Jung and Heejin Kim Reuters

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged on Tuesday authorities to step up support for people affected by a record heatwave in the country, calling it ​a national disaster after scorching conditions were blamed for 19 deaths.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Lee ordered officials to take necessary measures to protect the daily ⁠lives of people and inspect power systems as demand for air conditioning surges.

“An even greater concern ‌is that abnormal weather conditions make it highly ​likely that extreme weather will continue for a considerable period,” said Lee, who wants a major redesign of the disaster response system to cope with the hazardous conditions.

The nation’s weather agency said Yangsan, a southeastern ⁠inland city sitting in a basin, recorded a ‌temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius (108.5 ‌degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday, the highest temperature measured in 122 years of weather observations.

The Korea Meteorological Administration also issued its ⁠first-ever heatwave warning for parts of Seoul and neighboring Gyeonggi on Monday, extending this to all of the capital on Tuesday.

A heatwave ‌alert advises people to suspend ‌outdoor activities such as farming, sports and work on construction sites.

“I have never felt heat like this so far here,” said Cho Sang-yeon, who ⁠has lived for nearly 20 years in a jjokbang village, ​an area of cheaper ⁠single-room housing ​in western Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo district.

Some residents have been moved to government-provided temporary housing equipped with air conditioning, though many homeless people also live in the area.

“I feel sorry to see homeless people ⁠who are suffering from the heat on the street,” said resident Son Ki-young.

Firefighters and other officials had been spraying water on roads in the area and ⁠checking on vulnerable residents for heat-related illnesses, said Jun Hong-cheol, an official at Yeongdeungpo Fire Station.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that the death toll from the heatwave has ⁠risen to 19, including 13 ‌people aged 80 or above.

Since May 15, 2,025 people ​have suffered ‌heat-related illnesses nationwide, according to data from the weather agency.

Two baseball ​games scheduled for Tuesday in Seoul and Gwangju were cancelled because of the extreme heat, according to the Korea Baseball Organization’s website.

(Reporting by Heejin Kim, Daewoung Kim, Soohyun Jung, Joyce Lee and Hyeyoon ChoEditing by Ed Davies)