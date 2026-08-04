Spokane County Republican Party cancels election night party due to ongoing wildfires

The Spokane County Republican Party has canceled their primary election party Tuesday evening due to the ongoing wildfires in the city.

In an announcement Tuesday morning, the county said that as “firefighters, first responders, the American Red Cross, and countless volunteers work tirelessly to fight the fires and assist those affected,” candidates believed the focus should remain “on the families and communities facing loss and uncertainty.”

The Spokane County Democrats did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether they have also canceled their election night party. The party is scheduled to run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 14216 E. 13th Ave. in Spokane Valley.

Registered voters can return their ballots until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters who need a replacement ballot packet can pick one up either in person or print one online until 8 p.m. on Election Day. The county elections office, 1033 W. Gardner Ave., will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The voter service center, located at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center at 2426 N. Discovery Place in Spokane Valley, will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters can also print a new ballot online at votewa.gov. After signing in, registered voters can select “Your Ballot & Voting Materials,” then “Get a Replacement Ballot,” and print the ballot packet. Dalton said Spokane Public Library locations and Spokane County Library District branches can assist voters with access and printing their ballots.

Voters who have yet to turn in their ballot are encouraged to use one of the 26 ballot drop boxes across the county or delivering it in to the Postal Office to have it hand-stamped. To find the nearest drop box, go to spokanecounty.gov/187/Ballot-Drop-Box-Locations.

A 27th ballot drop box, located at Indian Trail library, is located inside of the evacuation zone and is unavailable.

As of Tuesday morning, 22.87% of the 375,943 registered voters in Spokane County have returned their ballot for the August primary.